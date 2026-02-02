On Monday's edition of the ZDF jumble sale show "Bares für Rares", Horst Lichter was visibly impressed when he was allowed to help Friederike Werner with her appraisal. ZDF

The "Bares für Rares" seller actually found his heirloom "strange and exotic". But when the estimated price was announced, he began to tremble so violently that he first needed a schnapps.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the ZDF flea market show "Bares für Rares", a rare KPM vase causes a moment of shock for the completely overwhelmed seller.

The vase made of soft porcelain dates from 1898, was designed by Albert Klein for the Königliche Porzellan-Manufaktur Berlin and is classified by the expert as a unique art object.

Instead of the expected 2500 to 3000 euros, the piece was valued at ten times that amount and caused a round of applause in the dealer's room. Show more

On Monday's edition of the ZDF flea market show "Bares für Rares", Horst Lichter was visibly impressed when he was allowed to support the expert's opinion. After all, Friederike Werner did not dare to tackle the extraordinary KPM vase alone. In the end, however, only the seller trembled when the enormous estimated price fell: "Fuck you ..."

The floor vase has been with Stephan from Nuremberg since his youth. It once stood in his uncle's bedroom - a familiar sight "on the Flokati", he said. Today, the heirloom seemed rather strange to him: "Strange, very unusual" and even "exotic". That's why it should be sold.

Estimated price exceeds expectations by far

Lichter was surprised when the expert explained that the vase was made of soft porcelain. The presenter had expected it to be ceramic. However, Friederike Werner emphasized that only porcelain makes these elaborate glazes and the pompous garnishing of the corn plants possible - to which Lichter said approvingly: "Really very pompous."

The vase was designed in 1898 by artist Albert Klein for the Königliche Porzellan-Manufaktur in Berlin. Friederike Werner emphasized once again: "This is a KPM vase" - which caused Lichter to continue to marvel in disbelief. For the expert, the extraordinary object raised one question in particular: "Where does art begin, where does nature end?"

Werner described the vase as "intoxicating" and "unique", as the corn was arranged differently in each piece - "nature overwhelms everything". She could not say how many of these pieces existed. However, she was not aware of any comparable objects, only a similar work with irises in the Bröhan Museum in Berlin.

Despite minor defects, the seller expected to receive between 2500 and 3000 euros. However, the appraisal exceeded his expectations by far: 25,000 to 30,000 euros. Stephan's reaction was immediate: trembling, gasping for breath and "now for a schnapps". "Fuck you ...", the seller slipped out afterwards. Lichter showed understanding.

Despite minor defects, the seller was expecting between 2500 and 3000 euros. However, the expert opinion far exceeded his expectations: 25,000 to 30,000 euros. Stephan's reaction followed promptly - trembling, gasping for breath and "now for a schnapps". ZDF

"Are we going to get five figures?"

After Lichter had briefly accompanied the surprised seller outside the door for some fresh air, he finally entered the dealer's room. Christian Vechtel and Ferdinand Resul Adanir would never have guessed that the vase was from KPM, but thought the piece was "awesome". Nevertheless, the bids initially started low in view of the high estimated price.

After Christian Vechtel had raised his colleagues' bids to 4,000 euros, the seller asked: "Shall we let the cat out of the bag?" When the actual value was revealed by the expert's report, Elke Velten exclaimed in astonishment: "Wow." But Vechtel remained calm: "I had already imagined something like that - but not quite that high."

"What did you have in mind?" asked Ferdinand Resul Adanir and salesman Stephan replied hopefully: "Are we going to make five figures?" Vechtel raised the bid to 7,500 euros. And now Elke Velten also got involved, because "the vase is a dream. I would give 10,000 euros".

"That's strong," said Wolfgang Pauritsch, praising Velten's five-figure bid. But Vechtel persisted and finally bid 12,200 euros - he won the bid and was accompanied by applause for his courage in the dealers' room. Velten confessed: "I don't like speculating that much" - because you first have to find a buyer for such an unusual vase.

These were the other objects in the show

Another object in the show was an unusual serving trolley by Milanese designer Aldo Tura (designed in 1950, produced until 1970). Its distinguishing feature: lacquered goatskin. Sven Deutschmanek estimated the value at 600 to 800 euros, the seller wanted 500 euros. Jan Cizek paid 500 euros.

Heide Rezepa-Zabel dated the 585 jewelry earrings with old-cut diamonds between 1900 and 1915 - "late Belle Époque". The vendor wanted 2,000 to 3,000 euros. However, the estimate was only 500 to 600 euros. The seller preferred to take the earrings back with her.

According to Friederike Werner, a fine table bell from the period between 1908 and 1926. The small box, coated with guilloche enamel, was made in St. Petersburg (916 silver). Asking price: 200 euros. Estimate: 600 to 800 euros. Wolfgang Pauritsch won the bid at 800 euros.

Sven Deutschmanek named a silver skull verge clock "Memento mori" and dated it between 1810 and 1830. 1,000 euros was the asking price, the expert estimated 1,100 to 1,400 euros, "because these pocket watches with skulls are very, very popular with collectors". Ferdinand Resul Adanir paid 1,050 euros.

Heide Rezepa-Zabel dated a brooch with a pair of birds with a nest made of 750 gold, silver and enamel with cultured pearls to the 1950s. The asking price was between 800 and 900 euros. The expert also estimated 800 to 1,000 euros and dealer Elke Velten paid 900 euros.