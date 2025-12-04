The last year has been "grueling" for Dave Coulier, as he said in an interview. ©2017 HPA / Hutchins Photo

Just seven months after his supposed recovery, Dave Coulier was diagnosed with cancer again. He is particularly saddened by how much his wife is also suffering from the situation.

Seven months after being diagnosed with lymph node cancer, Dave Coulier has been diagnosed with cancer again - this time tongue cancer.

According to doctors, the new type of cancer is not related to his previous illness.

Coulier describes the year with two cancer diagnoses as emotionally and psychologically stressful - especially for his wife. Show more

Seven months after "Full House" star Dave Coulier was thought to be cancer-free following lymph node cancer , he was diagnosed with early-stage tongue cancer. "It's a shock to go through chemotherapy and feel the relief that the cancer is gone - only to hear: Now you have a different kind of cancer," Coulier told the US program "Today".

The disease was discovered during a routine follow-up examination - an accidental find. Coulier had no symptoms at the time, and without the examination, the cancer would probably not have been noticed until much later. "The good thing is that my first cancer allowed me to discover my other cancer. It sounds crazy to say, but it's true," says Coulier.

"Grueling year" for Coulier and his wife

The new cancer is not related to his previous lymphoma, he says. According to doctors, it could be due to an HPV infection that occurred up to 30 years ago.

Being diagnosed with two cancers within the space of a year has taken its toll on Coulier. "It's emotional. It's mentally exhausting," he told "Today". He is particularly burdened by how much the situation has affected his wife Melissa. The past few months have been "a gruelling year" for both of them.

