Seven months after "Full House" star Dave Coulier was thought to be cancer-free following lymph node cancer , he was diagnosed with early-stage tongue cancer. "It's a shock to go through chemotherapy and feel the relief that the cancer is gone - only to hear: Now you have a different kind of cancer," Coulier told the US program "Today".
The disease was discovered during a routine follow-up examination - an accidental find. Coulier had no symptoms at the time, and without the examination, the cancer would probably not have been noticed until much later. "The good thing is that my first cancer allowed me to discover my other cancer. It sounds crazy to say, but it's true," says Coulier.
"Grueling year" for Coulier and his wife
The new cancer is not related to his previous lymphoma, he says. According to doctors, it could be due to an HPV infection that occurred up to 30 years ago.
Being diagnosed with two cancers within the space of a year has taken its toll on Coulier. "It's emotional. It's mentally exhausting," he told "Today". He is particularly burdened by how much the situation has affected his wife Melissa. The past few months have been "a gruelling year" for both of them.