Beauty trend full lips - more volume, less feeling? - Gallery Does it feel different to kiss with full lips? Experts think this is likely if the lips are greatly enlarged. Image: dpa Humans are the only species that kisses. Image: dpa Lip corrections are particularly popular with young women and women after the menopause. Image: dpa Beauty trend full lips - more volume, less feeling? - Gallery Does it feel different to kiss with full lips? Experts think this is likely if the lips are greatly enlarged. Image: dpa Humans are the only species that kisses. Image: dpa Lip corrections are particularly popular with young women and women after the menopause. Image: dpa

Full, red lips are considered sensual - and are therefore a sought-after beauty treatment. But does this actually make a difference when kissing?

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Full, beautiful, sensual lips stand for youth, fertility and sexual attractiveness.

No wonder that young women in particular often have a little help with modern cosmetic surgery.

The question is: do injected lips affect the feeling of kissing? Show more

Newly in love couples can kiss for hours. Close friends give each other a kiss on the cheek as a greeting, parents give their children a loving goodnight kiss. Kissing can be passionate or tender. But it always shows that you are close.

So it's no wonder that lips are very important to us - and that many of us help to make them more beautiful. Lip plumping is a trend, partly because of social media, where young women find role models. Is this noticeable when kissing? And when is it too much? Experts provide answers:

Why are full lips considered the ideal of beauty?

"Full, beautiful, sensual lips stand for youth, fertility and sexual attractiveness," says Helge Jens, a specialist in plastic and aesthetic surgery. "Rosy, full lips simply look vital, while narrow, dry, colourless or wrinkled lips tend to symbolize illness and old age."

Berlin psychotherapist Wolfgang Krüger adds: "The lips basically play a major role in our emotional lives. Because kissing is the best and most intimate way to create closeness." It is even more intimate and sensual than sex, says the expert, who has just published a book on the subject. When you kiss, your faces come very close together and you feel an inner connection with the other person. "You also notice this when relationships become more difficult. The first thing that suffers is romantic kissing."

How many people have their lips injected?

That's difficult to answer. A look at the statistics from the German Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (DGÄPC) shows that lip corrections only came in 15th place among cosmetic treatments last year. In 2014, they were still in 7th place. If you look around on the street, however, you get the impression that injected lips are much more common.

This impression is also confirmed by DGÄPC President Helge Jens. "I think that lip augmentation is not performed to a large extent in specialist plastic surgery practices, but by beauticians or in special beauty institutes, for example," he says. As a rule, hyaluronic acid is injected into the lips, and almost anyone can do this, as it does not have to be prescribed with medication.

Who mainly does this?

"The majority are young women who want to emulate a certain ideal of beauty," says Jens. The source of inspiration is often examples from social media. "Patients actually come to the practice with printed pictures or photos from their cell phones and say that they would like to have it just like that." A trend that he finds problematic, as the lips should also match the face.

Christiane Bayerl, Director of the Clinic for Dermatology and Allergology at the Helios Dr. Horst Schmidt Clinics in Wiesbaden, mainly sees women from the menopause onwards. "Lips become thinner with age." Narrow lips can be perceived as pinched.

According to Jens and Bayerl, they use less than one milliliter of hyaluronic acid for a lip correction. Bayerl says that she sometimes sends women back home who already have inflatable lips and still want more. There is then a risk of blood vessels becoming blocked, says the expert from the German Dermatological Society.

Can there be other side effects?

Yes, and not only with heavily injected lips. "Just because the majority of treatments go well, it's not harmless," says Jens. "You have to have precise knowledge of the anatomy to know where to inject hyaluronic acid so that it has the desired effect."

According to Bayerl, common side effects include bruising if the injection hits a small blood vessel. "It can also happen that it becomes asymmetrical and has to be corrected during a new treatment." There is also the risk of infection and - in very rare cases - vascular occlusion, which must be treated to avoid serious consequences.

Can you feel a difference when kissing?

That depends on how much the lips are injected. If it is limited, you probably won't notice any difference, says Bayerl. "If it's very pronounced, it has consequences for sensitivity." The reason: lips contain nerve endings that make them sensitive to heat, cold and touch. "They don't become more sensitive when they are injected, but have to be distributed over a larger surface area," explains Jens.

Do people with full lips kiss better?

Psychotherapist Wolfgang Krüger doesn't think so. According to him, the way a person lives is more important. "I think you can tell by looking at a person whether they have a sensual willingness to kiss." If someone has a lot of problems, is tense and reserved, this will also show in their facial features at some point. "The person in question looks thin-lipped." A lip correction can change something visually, but the lifestyle remains the same.

Why do people kiss at all?

Humans are the only species on earth that kisses. Wolfgang Enard, an expert in evolutionary anthropology at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, says that there is no clear scientific answer as to why we have developed this behavior. "One prominent idea is that kissing arose through the passing on of food, i.e. pre-chewing." There is also the theory that kissing has the function of exchanging bacteria and thereby strengthening the immune system.

However, Enard considers another theory to be more plausible, which in his view also explains why humans kiss in contrast to their close relatives, the chimpanzees: "In chimpanzees, social interaction is very much about grooming. You make fun of each other." In humans, however, the fur has disappeared and kissing has developed as a remnant of grooming. Whether it's a romantic kiss or a friendly kiss on the cheek as a greeting: "It's always a strong social signal."