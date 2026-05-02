"Fun Fatale" - the new SRF stand-up format with presenter Andrea Fischer Schulthess In episode 1 of the new stand-up format "Fun Fatale", Thelma Buabeng, Andrea Fischer Schulthess (presenter), Patti Basler and Jane Mumford are on stage (from left to right). Image: SRF/Gian Vait In episode 2, presenter Andrea Fischer Schulthess (center) presents comedians Tina Teuber, Reena Krishnaraja and Lara Stoll (from left). Image: SRF/Gian Vaitl Episode 3 - also hosted by Andrea Fischer Schulthess - features Ana Lucia, Lisa Christ and Anet Corti (from left). Image: SRF Gian Vaitl And in episode 4 of "Fun Fatale", Andrea Fischer Schulthess presents comedians Gülsha Adili, Theresa Reichl and Jovana Nikic (from left). Image: SRF/Gian Vaitl "Fun Fatale" - the new SRF stand-up format with presenter Andrea Fischer Schulthess In episode 1 of the new stand-up format "Fun Fatale", Thelma Buabeng, Andrea Fischer Schulthess (presenter), Patti Basler and Jane Mumford are on stage (from left to right). Image: SRF/Gian Vait In episode 2, presenter Andrea Fischer Schulthess (center) presents comedians Tina Teuber, Reena Krishnaraja and Lara Stoll (from left). Image: SRF/Gian Vaitl Episode 3 - also hosted by Andrea Fischer Schulthess - features Ana Lucia, Lisa Christ and Anet Corti (from left). Image: SRF Gian Vaitl And in episode 4 of "Fun Fatale", Andrea Fischer Schulthess presents comedians Gülsha Adili, Theresa Reichl and Jovana Nikic (from left). Image: SRF/Gian Vaitl

With "Fun Fatale", Swiss television is launching a stand-up format that consistently focuses on women - both in front of and behind the camera. Presenter Andrea Fischer Schulthess explains in an interview why this is necessary.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss television is expanding its comedy line-up and launching the new stand-up format "Fun Fatale" on Sunday, May 3, 9.40 pm.

Initially, four evenings are planned, recorded at Theater Millers in Zurich. Experienced comedians such as Patti Basler, Jane Mumford and Lara Stoll will be on stage, as well as newcomers and comedians from other German-speaking countries.

"It's important to me that 'Fun Fatale' appeals to everyone - including men. Because I want us to laugh together - and not against each other," says presenter Andrea Fischer Schulthess in an interview with blue News. Show more

Andrea Fischer Schulthess, what was the first thing that went through your mind when you got the contract for the stand-up format "Fun Fatale" on Swiss television?

At first I was incredibly happy about the positive decision. Then I thought: great, now we can look for a presenter. I wasn't really planning to do it myself (laughs). During the discussion, however, it became clear that my colleagues would like me to take on this role.

At "Fun Fatale", only women are on stage - and the production team is also made up entirely of women. Why is that?

Because it's necessary - the proportion of women in television productions is still low, not only in front of the camera but also behind it. We see a clear need for support. So it's all the better that we can make a contribution with our show.

What do you say to critics who accuse you of a lack of diversity?

This question answers itself when you look at the twelve female comedians appearing in the first four episodes of "Fun Fatale". They are as diverse and different as people can be.

Four episodes, many women On Sunday, 3 May at 9.40 pm, Swiss television will launch "Fun Fatale", a new stand-up format with four episodes that deliberately focuses on women. Host Andrea Fischer Schulthess, theater director of the "Miller" in Zurich, leads the show, in which well-known comediennes as well as promising newcomers appear. The special feature: Not only on stage, but also behind the scenes, the format is completely in the hands of women - a statement for more visibility in the comedy scene.

Wouldn't it be fairer if the genders were equally represented?

I don't think one excludes the other. On Swiss television today, there are comedy programs that are only hosted by men. So it's all the better if there is now also a format that is hosted exclusively by women. But my goal - and that of my "Fun Fatale" colleagues too - is that the gender issue will no longer play a role at all at some point.

The first episode of "Fun Fatale", which will be broadcast next Sunday evening, May 3, will feature comedians Patti Basler, Jane Mumford and their German colleague Thelma Buabeng. What else is on offer?

Our show only lasts 20 minutes - so I don't want to give any more away at this point. Just this much: the three women show courageous, humorous, self-deprecating and clever comedy.

Are you afraid of criticism?

Artists are never spared criticism - if it is objective and well-founded, I can handle it well. However, it is important to me that people take a serious look at a TV show and don't judge a new format too quickly.

How does the humor of female and male comedians differ - or does it not?

In my experience, we women need and have a special sense of humor to deal with the many physical and social challenges we face - from pregnancy and menstruation to menopause and sexism.

When you were new to the comedy business, how important were female role models to you?

I generally enjoy funny women, but I also appreciate funny men. I don't make a big distinction. Overall, however, I'm happy when women take on pioneering roles in all areas of life.

Do today's young women still need role models at all?

All people need role models - as social beings, we never develop in isolation from the society we live in.

What is the current situation in the female comedy scene in Switzerland?

I'm very happy to see how many new voices are emerging - there's a lot going on in the scene at the moment.

According to the SFR press release, the stand-up format "Fun Fatale" will run four times: what comes next?

We don't know yet. But we very much hope that there will be at least one more season - preferably even more, because there are still many exciting women who we would like to offer a platform.

One final question: Are you actually okay with the fact that I interviewed you as a man about "Fun Fatale" - or would you have thought it would have been cooler if a woman had done it?

It doesn't matter to me. It's important to me that "Fun Fatale" appeals to everyone - including men. Because I want us to laugh together and not against each other.

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