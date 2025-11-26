Nine years after "Zoomania", the animated blockbuster is back with a sequel. The pace is fast, the emotions run deep and the jokes are plentiful.

No time? blue News summarizes for you 'Zoomania 2' is the sequel to the successful 2016 animated film.

Fast-paced action, a firework display of gags and a socially critical message - nothing has changed in Zoomania.

Investigation duo Judy Hopps and Nick Wild get caught up in a new tricky case that changes the fate of the entire city.

Successful new additions such as a beaver lady who runs a podcast and the quirkiest snake cinema has ever seen complete the animal cast.

It was a test of patience for fans of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. But animated films of this magnitude are incredibly costly. In terms of time, personnel and costs. In 2016, the production costs of "Zoomania" amounted to 150 million dollars. With box office takings of over one billion dollars worldwide, it is one of the most successful films of its kind.

Expectations for the second part are correspondingly high. The makers have not changed the recipe. But they have gone one better everywhere. The world is colorful, the action is fast-paced and one joke follows the next.

Nevertheless, there is still enough room for emotions and an in-depth examination of the main characters' relationship. Social issues are also addressed again. And the call for more tolerance and less prejudice is clear without being obtrusive.

Find out why "Zoomania 2" is more than just a pimped-up version of the first part and whether the popular sloth from the original makes a return appearance in our video review.

