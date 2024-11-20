Sophie Turner will play Lara Croft in the Amazon Prime Video series "Tomb Raider". Jordan Strauss/AP/dpa

Gamers will have to wait at least a little while longer for the next "Tomb Raider" game. There will be a reunion with Lara Croft as a series character much sooner. The role will be recast.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to reports, Sophie Turner is taking on the role of Lara Croft in a new Amazon Prime series being produced by MGM Studios.

The series will be written and produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for "Fleabag" and her work on the last "Indiana Jones" movie.

In addition to Amazon's real series, Netflix already has the animated series "Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft". Show more

The 'Tomb Raider' video game series has already been filmed several times - first with Angelina Jolie in the lead role, then with Alicia Vikander. Now, according to US media reports, Sophie Turner is slipping into the role of action archaeologist Lara Croft, albeit as part of a new Amazon Prime series.

Turner is best known as Sansa Stark from the HBO series 'Game of Thrones', for which she received an Emmy nomination. She played this role from 2011 to 2019. Cineastes will also recognize her from the comic book adaptations "X-Men Apocalypse" and "Dark Phoenix". In these, she played the comic character Jean Grey.

Current negotiations with MGM Studios

According to insider sources, negotiations are currently underway between the British actress and the responsible producers at Amazon's MGM Studios, as reported by "Deadline". Rumor has it that in the race for the coveted role as one of pop culture's great female icons, British actress Lucy Boynton was also previously an option, but after test shoots, the role went to Sophie Turner.

The story about Lara Croft is being written by author Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She is known for the series "Fleabag" and as the actress and co-author of the last "Indiana Jones" adventure. She will also be one of the producers for the 'Tomb Raider' series.

Lara Croft's adventures can also be seen on Netflix. There, however, the heroine is an animated character: "Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft" is an animated series.

