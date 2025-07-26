In the new TV show "Garden Dreams" by landscape designers Davit Arican and Lourdes Vázquez, extraordinary gardens on Mallorca are transformed into dream landscapes. Image: ZDF und Tom Gläser

Landscape designer Davit Arican looks after gardens on the vacation island of Mallorca. "It's not just about a pretty flower bed or a new terrace, but about complete garden spaces," says the 44-year-old.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the five-part ZDF program "Garden Dreams", Davit Arican and Lourdes Vázquez show how extraordinary gardens on the Spanish vacation islands are transformed into dream landscapes.

The two landscape planners accompany the work of a gardening company, which shows what good design can do for people, animals and the climate when dealing with the magnificent private gardens.

Arican, known from the long-running TV show "Duell der Gartenprofis", says in the interview that mowing the lawn often annoyed him as a teenager.

The 44-year-old landscape architect now loves it when a nature project not only works, but also delights everyone: "The insects are happy, the birds - everyone comes and celebrates this garden." Show more

Davit Arican, next Wednesday, July 30, the new five-part TV format "Garden Dreams" starts on ZDF. What flair can the audience look forward to?

There are two things in particular that make our show special: Firstly, we are traveling to Mallorca, and secondly, we are working with superlative gardens there. So we are moving into completely new dimensions. On the island, we accompany a Spanish landscape architecture company that plans and implements mega projects.

In terms of design standards, the gardens on show are unique. It's not just about a pretty flower bed or a new terrace, but about complete garden spaces that are sometimes implemented with a very generous budget. This combination - implementing sophisticated designs in extraordinary gardens in a Mediterranean climate - clearly sets our show apart from other formats.

When you talk about "gardens of superlatives", do you mean particularly large or particularly expensive gardens?

In many cases, both are true, but they are not always connected. There are also smaller gardens that shine with exclusive materials, impressive plants and a considerable budget. A single plant can cost as much as 50,000 to 60,000 euros - which can sometimes exceed the total budget of an average German garden. However, this makes it possible to work particularly creatively. At the same time, it is also an enormous responsibility, because it requires foresight and experience to handle such resources properly.

Who are the people for whom you design these extraordinary gardens?

Many of the Spanish gardening company's clients come from abroad and have bought or renovated properties on Mallorca. Sometimes locals also want a new garden design. The projects are real customer commissions, so the gardens were not selected in the traditional sense. The aim of the show is not to present finished show gardens, but to authentically depict the process from planning to implementation of the new garden design.

Is the audience already involved in the development of the ideas and the planning - or is the focus on the implementation?

We take the audience with us as comprehensively as possible: from the first sketch to the last planter. Of course, the focus is on the implementation. This is visually particularly impressive and exciting, but we also give a lot of insight into the conceptual work. You can see how we discuss the plans of my Spanish colleagues, the considerations behind the selection of certain plants or materials and how we translate the individual wishes of the customers into a coherent overall concept. This gives the viewer a sense of what goes into a well-thought-out garden project.

What time frame are we talking about for these projects?

That varies greatly. We accompany some projects over many months - some even started last year and won't be completed until next summer. Others don't start until filming begins. For me, it's most satisfying when I can follow a project from start to finish. I have this opportunity with some of my colleagues' projects. The five episodes that have been produced so far show very different stages - from the ground-breaking ceremony to the finished garden.

So the show is about more than just marveling at dream gardens?

Yes, it's about an exciting mix of knowledge transfer, aesthetic inspiration and a touch of escapism. We not only show how beautiful a garden can be, but also provide very specific ideas: Which plants are also suitable for Germany? How does resource-saving irrigation work? What does water management mean in the Mediterranean - and what can we learn from it? At the same time, you can also sit back, dream and marvel at the special places that are created there.

What does a garden mean to you personally?

For me, a garden is first and foremost a way of life. It is a retreat, a source of energy, a space for family, friendship, contemplation and inspiration. I always plan gardens so that they not only look beautiful, but also give me strength - both physically and mentally. When I walk into a lovingly designed garden, I immediately notice whether it has been planned with mindfulness.

What do you pay particular attention to?

The relationship between sealed and open areas is important to me. I am increasingly trying to reduce sealed areas, expand areas of perennials and grasses and promote biodiversity. The sound of birds, the buzzing of insects - for me, that's all part of a living garden. In the end, there should be a kind of balance: a symbiosis between man and nature, not a place of control.

That sounds like a lot of work and maintenance at first ...

Of course, a lot of work goes into a garden at first - but it's an investment in quality of life. Once you plan a garden properly, you will benefit from it for years to come. The biggest challenge is not the work itself, but meeting the expectation that everything should function with as little effort as possible. I've come across the word "low-maintenance" in every other customer meeting for 17 years - but it's very subjective. For some, it means five minutes of maintenance per week, for others five minutes a year per square meter. Both are possible, but only with a clever concept.

Five minutes a year: how is that supposed to work?

Certain techniques and materials are used. Here in Germany, for example, we work with a lava mixture as a mulch material. If this is applied at a sufficient depth, the maintenance effort is reduced enormously. Of course, we don't reveal all the secrets at once in the program, but we do show some of these little tricks and solutions. And we will go into even more depth in future, especially when it comes to climate-adapted plant knowledge. We want the viewer to take something away with them for their own garden.

"The garden is first and foremost a way of life. It is a place of retreat, a source of energy, a space for family, friendship, contemplation and inspiration": landscape designers Davit Arican and Lourdes Vázquez. Image: ZDF und Tom Gläser

Are the findings from Mallorca actually transferable to mainland Europe?

This is an aspect that is very close to my heart. Many of the plants we use on Mallorca are extremely drought-resistant - and this is becoming increasingly relevant in the rest of Europe. It's not just about Mediterranean flair, but about adapting to changing climatic conditions. Some of these plants also tolerate frost quite well, which makes them very interesting for certain regions of Germany. In the show, we deliberately show examples that can serve as inspiration for German gardens.

What originally made you decide to become a landscape architect?

Looking back, it was more of a process than a single moment. Even as a child, I spent a lot of time in nature. I worked in the garden with my parents and hiked a lot. Even though mowing the lawn as a teenager felt more like forced labor, I always had this good feeling afterwards: I had created something, moved something with my own hands - and you can see the before-and-after effect.

So it was actually your first career aspiration?

After leaving school, I didn't know exactly where I wanted to go at first. My father gave me the idea of training as a landscape gardener. I went along with it - hesitantly at first, then with more and more conviction. The first two years of training were tough. Wind, weather, physical work - it wasn't an immersion in a romantic natural idyll, but a tangible experience. But that's exactly what shaped me. After my community service, I studied landscape architecture and graduated with a degree. That's when I knew: this is my path.

How does it feel when you look back on a completed project today?

It's a deeply moving moment. I rarely use the word "pride" and I use it very consciously - but when I look at a finished garden that I played a key role in, that's exactly what I feel. It's not just pride in my own achievements, but above all in my team, who stand behind every project with great commitment and professionalism. Without this teamwork, many things would not be possible.

Are there any experiences that particularly touch you in your job?

The moments when we look at the result together with the customer are particularly moving - a swimming pond, a harmonious planting, an atmosphere that welcomes people and animals alike. And when a customer is happy, shakes our hand, maybe even gives us a gift as a sign of their gratitude, then it was worth all the effort.

Have you also drawn inspiration for your private garden from your work on Mallorca?

I am lucky that my garden already contains many Mediterranean elements - simply because I have always been fascinated by this plant world. I live on the Lower Rhine, in a region with a favorable climate. Lavender, albicia, fragrant flowers and the silk tree grow surprisingly well here - plants that you would otherwise expect to find in more southerly climes. This selection was deliberately experimental, but successful. I wanted to know: What also works in a German garden if you plan wisely? When I see how the professionals on Mallorca work, especially at this high level, I realize that we often think along the same lines. That confirms to me that my way is working.

What garden do you dream of?

It may sound surprising, but I'm actually very happy with my current garden. Nevertheless, if I had the opportunity to design completely freely, I would create a large water landscape. With a natural pond, a stream and retreats for people, animals and insects. It would be a place of tranquillity, balance and connection with nature. I would use only natural materials and embed them in a backdrop that expands the view: I would prefer a mountainous landscape, perhaps the Alps, in the background. That would be my image of a perfect garden - one that looks as if it has always been there.

In the TV program "Garden Dreams", landscape architect Davit Arican provides insights into exclusive projects and also provides ideas that viewers can implement in their own gardens. The five-part series will be broadcast on ZDF from Wednesday, July 30 at 7.25 p.m. and will be available to stream on the Monday before broadcast.

