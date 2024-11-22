"SRF Meteo" presenter Gaudenz Flury talks about his family and the sometimes harsh criticism his team receives from frustrated viewers in the show "Lässer".

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Weatherman Gaudenz Flury grew up in Davos and has been with SRF since 2012.

In the talk show "Lässer", the 42-year-old from Graubünden talks about the sometimes harsh and spiteful criticism with which frustrated viewers confront meteorologists.

The passionate cross-country skier also explains why it wasn't enough for a professional career and what he loves so much about his job today. Show more

"Of course, we are sometimes wrong with our forecasts, that's normal," explains Gaudenz Flury on the talk show "Lässer".

Statistically speaking, the forecasts for the next day are around 90 percent correct, which means that around one in ten predictions is wrong.

The team sometimes gets very angry reactions. These are often accompanied by expressions that are well below the belt. He doesn't want to list all the Schlötterlig now: "The word 'moron' is harmless," says Flury.

He can take such attacks with humor and reveals: "We print out the best emails and hang them up on our 'Wall of Fame'." They are used to being attacked.

Flury: "I simply wasn't good enough. Period."

The 42-year-old has been working at SRF since 2012, where he produces weather forecasts and has been presenting programs for around six years. However, the nature enthusiast from Graubünden came to meteorology more by chance.

As a child, he wanted to become a sportsman or an Olympic champion, but he came to meteorology through cross-country skiing.

The ambitious cross-country skier did get a taste of professional skiing, but ultimately didn't quite make it to the top.

Nevertheless, he shared the podium with cross-country skiing star Dario Cologna at a Swiss Championships.

"But it would be presumptuous to compare me with Dario Cologna or Curdin Perl," he says.

When asked by presenter Claudia Lässer why his professional career didn't work out, Flury replies: "I simply wasn't good enough. Period."

However, his passion for cross-country skiing remains to this day.

