Rosa von Praunheim was considered an LGBTQIA+ icon. Image: Jens Kalaene/dpa

Director Rosa von Praunheim has died at the age of 83. This is reported by "Stern". Just a few days ago, he married his life partner.

Noemi Hüsser

The director and filmmaker Rosa von Praunheim has died in Berlin at the age of 83. Stern was the first to report on the death, which was also confirmed by DPA.

Praunheim was regarded as an LGBTQIA+ icon. His 1971 film "Not the homosexual is perverted, but the situation in which he lives" made him a pioneer of the gay and lesbian movement in Germany.

His most recent films were "Rex Gildo - The Last Dance" and "Satanische Sau". Von Praunheim also painted and wrote ("Hasenpupsiloch: eine unanständige Geschichte").

In 1991, von Praunheim caused a scandal when he outed Hape Kerkeling and Alfred Biolek as homosexual on television against their will, asking them to come out publicly. He later justified the action as a "cry of despair at the height of the Aids crisis".

He had only married his long-term partner Oliver Sechting on December 12. "We got married in a circle of close friends and companions after I proposed to him in September," von Praunheim wrote on Instagram. The two had been in a steady relationship since 2008.