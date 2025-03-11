Geiss daughter worried about parents after pharmacy trip Shania (left) and Davina Geiss (right) are skeptical. Image: RTLzwei The Geisses visit a herbal pharmacy in Marrakech. Image: RTLzwei Robert Geiss sniffs a herbal mixture. Image: RTLzwei Carmen Geiss gets sentimental on the last evening. Image: RTLzwei Geiss daughter worried about parents after pharmacy trip Shania (left) and Davina Geiss (right) are skeptical. Image: RTLzwei The Geisses visit a herbal pharmacy in Marrakech. Image: RTLzwei Robert Geiss sniffs a herbal mixture. Image: RTLzwei Carmen Geiss gets sentimental on the last evening. Image: RTLzwei

On a shopping trip to Marrakech, the Geisses try lots of exotic herbs - the stimulating effect is not long in coming. "Now we're all about to get stoned," fears daughter Shania.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a new episode of their show, the Geissens explore Marrakech, where they test exotic herbs in a traditional pharmacy.

After a fun experience with licorice sticks and questionable herbal mixtures, Robert suddenly gets silly, leading Davina to suspect that drugs are involved.

At dinner in the desert, Carmen becomes sentimental and enjoys the peace and quiet, while Robert is already thinking about buying another property in Marrakech. Show more

After the Geissens mingled with the colorful carnival revelers in Cologne last week at the Rose Monday parade, RTLzwei shows new adventures of Carmen (59), Robert (61), Davina (21) and Shania (20) in Morocco in the current double episode - and things get turbulent as usual.

On a shopping trip in Marrakech, the Geissens end up in a pharmacy that sells exotic herbs. Just the thing for mom Carmen: The 59-year-old already swears by alternative medicine from China. What's more, daughter Davina has a sore throat and could do with some quick relief.

But as the family sits surrounded by glass jars in the "Kräuterhaus Paradiso", Robert has his first doubts: "It looks like Albert Einstein in the laboratory. When we start seeing embryos, skulls and pickled frogs, it gets extreme," says the head of the family.

Davina waves it off: "I don't care what it looks like here. The main thing is to get something for my sore throat quickly and then I'll be out of here."

"Now we're all going to be completely stoned"

The vendor offers spice mixture after spice mixture: Here's something for the circulation, there's something for snoring and he also has a mixture for constipation - with interesting ingredients, as Shania realizes in amazement. "There's opium in there? That's pretty cool!" says the 20-year-old.

Next, the Geissens collectively nibble on liquorice sticks: "Now we're all about to get completely stoned," fears Shania. But enthusiasm sounds different. "Honestly, we've been sitting here for two hours for things that end up being thrown away, it's wasted time," she says, annoyed.

But the herbs seem to have a stimulating effect on Robert Geiss: At dinner, he suddenly starts bleating like a goat and asks his wives to do the same: "Make meowwwww!"

Davina is dumbfounded: "I think the herbalist has given us some kind of drugs. Mom and Dad are really on it." In the end, however, they all try their hand at complaining and have a lot of fun.

Carmen Geiss suddenly gets all sentimental

The Geisses spend their last evening in the desert with a view of the Atlas Mountains. During the atmospheric dinner, Carmen suddenly becomes very emotional: "When I'm in Dubai, I'm always so hectic. Here you really slow down."

The 59-year-old struggles to hold back tears: "I have to be honest, today is the first day in many years that I've thought: My God, you're just being yourself and you can forget everything around you, all the wealth, who you are - it made me so sentimental."

The other Geissens have also become true Marrakech fans after their first visit. Robert is even considering buying another property in the Moroccan metropolis.

During a detour to Casablanca, Robert says the famous movie line "I'm looking you in the eye, little one" to Carmen, but Carmen is certain: "I liked Marrakech much better!"

