Marble and fine parquet flooring Geiss sisters fight over luxury apartment

ai-scrape

21.5.2025 - 14:48

The Geiss family: Davina, Carmen, Robert and Shania (from left to right).
The Geiss family: Davina, Carmen, Robert and Shania (from left to right).
Picture: RTLZwei

Shania Geiss is planning to move out into a luxurious apartment, which causes displeasure among her sister Davina. The sisters' differing expectations lead to conflict.

21.05.2025, 14:48

21.05.2025, 15:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Shania Geiss is planning to move into a luxurious apartment with marble and fine parquet flooring, which is causing tension in the family.
  • In the TV show "Davina & Shania - We Love Monaco", it is revealed that sister Davina feels disadvantaged and publicly criticizes the unequal treatment.
  • The argument escalates when Davina accuses Shania of being treated like a princess, whereupon Shania rejects her sister's reaction as exaggerated.
Show more

In the world of the Geisses, Shania Geiss' planned departure causes a row in the family. The younger daughter of Carmen and Robert Geiss is planning to move into a luxurious apartment with marble floors and designer chairs.

These plans are the subject of the reality show "Davina & Shania - We Love Monaco" and lead to an open conflict between the sisters.

Apartment with marble and fine parquet flooring

Shania (20) has high expectations of her first apartment. She doesn't want to do without any luxury and plans to furnish the kitchen with marble and fine parquet flooring. However, these plans are not met with enthusiasm by all family members.

Corrective surgery after facelift. Carmen Geiss about to undergo another procedure - family not thrilled

Corrective surgery after faceliftCarmen Geiss about to undergo another procedure - family not thrilled

Davina, the older sister, feels disadvantaged and expresses her displeasure on the show. She emphasizes that, as the first-born, she has the same rights as Shania and can also make claims. The argument escalates when Davina expresses her frustration about the unequal treatment on camera.

"I still have to do my apartment too," explains Davina, adding that she feels unfairly treated because Shania is treated like a princess. Shania counters her sister's accusations and describes her sister's behavior as exaggerated.

