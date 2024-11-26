Carmen and Robert Geiss were disappointed by an encounter with an acting superstar. picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress

The Geisses, known for their luxurious lifestyle, share their disappointment over an encounter with a famous actress. In an interview, they reveal which Hollywood celebrity particularly upset them.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Robert and Carmen Geiss celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary and spoke about a negative encounter with Sharon Stone in an RTL interview.

The couple criticized Stone as arrogant for refusing a photo with Robert, which left them deeply disappointed.

Despite the disappointment, Carmen Geiss remains publicly present, most recently in an eye-catching outfit. Show more

Robert and Carmen Geiss, who are known for their direct manner and luxurious lifestyle, recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. In an interview with RTL, they spoke openly about a disappointing encounter with a Hollywood icon.

During the "Ein Promi, ein Joker" format, the Geissens were asked which celebrity they found particularly unpleasant.

Robert Geiss did not hesitate for long and named Sharon Stone. Carmen Geiss supported her husband's statement and described the actress as an "arrogant diva".

She left a lasting impression

Robert Geiss said that he had asked for a photo with Sharon Stone, but was refused. "That was one of the few people I wanted a photo with, but she said, 'No, not now'," he explained. The experience seems to have left the couple deeply upset.

Carmen Geiss added that she felt Stone was a "bitch". The incident with the "Basic Instinct" actress has left a lasting impression on the Geissens. Despite this disappointment, Carmen Geiss continues to appear in public, most recently in an eye-catching "Saturday night dress", while Robert Geiss has moved on to other things.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

