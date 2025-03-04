Only Robert wears no protectionGeissens celebrate at Cologne Carnival - with bulletproof vests
4.3.2025 - 21:10
The Geissens returned to Cologne for the Rose Monday parade. To be on the safe side, the millionaire family wore protective vests under their costumes. This was because there had previously been threats of attack.
The millionaire Geiss family took part in Cologne's Rose Monday parade for the first time, wearing bulletproof vests due to threats of attack.
Except for Robert Geiss, who wanted to defend himself.
The family was also accompanied by a security team.
The Geisses' experiences were broadcast almost live on television - and fans were delighted with their participation in the Cologne carnival.
The famous millionaire Geiss family - consisting of Robert (61), Carmen (59), Davina (21) and Shania (20) - showed up in Cologne together with grandpa Reinhold to take part in the famous Rose Monday parade.
Meanwhile, Carmen Geiss expressed her hope that the parade would radiate "joy, love, peace and security".
A special day for the Geisses
For Robert Geiss, it was the first time he had taken part in Cologne Carnival on a float. He was excited and full of anticipation for the event, which many described as particularly great.
The carnival experiences of the family, who normally travel to glamorous places such as Monaco or Dubai, were broadcast almost live on television this time. The broadcaster aired the footage of the Geisses at Cologne Carnival just a few hours later.