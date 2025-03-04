The Geissens took part in the Cologne Carnival for the first time this year on a float. KEYSTONE/DPA/Christoph Reichwein

The Geissens returned to Cologne for the Rose Monday parade. To be on the safe side, the millionaire family wore protective vests under their costumes. This was because there had previously been threats of attack.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The millionaire Geiss family took part in Cologne's Rose Monday parade for the first time, wearing bulletproof vests due to threats of attack.

Except for Robert Geiss, who wanted to defend himself.

The family was also accompanied by a security team.

The Geisses' experiences were broadcast almost live on television - and fans were delighted with their participation in the Cologne carnival. Show more

The famous millionaire Geiss family - consisting of Robert (61), Carmen (59), Davina (21) and Shania (20) - showed up in Cologne together with grandpa Reinhold to take part in the famous Rose Monday parade.

The family, who are known for their reality TV show "Die Geissens - Eine schrecklich glamouröse Familie" on RTLzwei, equipped themselves with bulletproof vests for the event to be on the safe side, as the Cologne carnival has been overshadowed by threats of attack, according to the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper.

Only dad Robert dispensed with this precautionary measure and explained confidently in an interview with RTL: "I defend myself." In addition to the vests, a security team protected the family.

Meanwhile, Carmen Geiss expressed her hope that the parade would radiate "joy, love, peace and security".

A special day for the Geisses

For Robert Geiss, it was the first time he had taken part in Cologne Carnival on a float. He was excited and full of anticipation for the event, which many described as particularly great.

The carnival experiences of the family, who normally travel to glamorous places such as Monaco or Dubai, were broadcast almost live on television this time. The broadcaster aired the footage of the Geisses at Cologne Carnival just a few hours later.

Carmen Geiss shared a video on Instagram in which she emphasized how much she was looking forward to making lots of people happy with sweets.

Fans were already commenting diligently and were delighted that the Geisses were taking part in the parade. "The best carnival mouse", wrote one follower under the video of Carmen Geiss.

And another user said: "I wish you lots of fun and enjoy it!" Apparently, the Geisses did just that.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More videos from the department