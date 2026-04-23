The Geissens daughters Shania (21, l.) and Davina (22) have given their father a luxury car. RTL2 Screenshot

Surprise in the TV format "Davina & Shania - We Love Monaco": the two millionaire daughters give dad Robert a Ferrari worth up to 500,000 euros - but they didn't pay for it themselves.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shania and Davina Geiss surprise their father Robert on their TV show with a Ferrari worth up to 500,000 euros. The entrepreneur now owns 18 luxury cars.

The expensive gift attracts a lot of attention - especially because the daughters did not pay for the car themselves.

Robert Geiss explains that he ended up covering the costs, while the daughters were responsible for the organization. Show more

Robert Geiss likes fast cars - and the self-made impresario already has 17 of them in his garage. Now he is adding number 18: In the RTL2 show "Davina & Shania - We Love Monaco", his daughters surprise him with a Ferrari Purosangue. A gift that is a talking point.

The new expensive car is a Ferrari Purosangue. The value? Between 380,000 euros and 500,000 euros.

When handing over the gift, Davina says: "Car number 18" and adds: "It has a lot of everything," says daughter Shania.

A surprise? Robert Geiss has paid for everything

The Ferrari is handed over at the Beach Club in Monte Carlo - but Robert Geiss is not completely unsuspecting. "In the end, I had to pay for it, but they had to organize it. It's not easy to get a car like that. But the kids got it together," he says.

Only one person is not so enthusiastic about the campaign: Carmen Geiss. She says, annoyed: "What the f***?"

A discussion with her daughters follows - and in the end there's an RTL2-like happy ending. At least in front of the camera ...

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