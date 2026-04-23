And who paid for it? Geissens girls surprise dad with 500,000 euro luxury car
Carlotta Henggeler
23.4.2026
Surprise in the TV format "Davina & Shania - We Love Monaco": the two millionaire daughters give dad Robert a Ferrari worth up to 500,000 euros - but they didn't pay for it themselves.
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- Shania and Davina Geiss surprise their father Robert on their TV show with a Ferrari worth up to 500,000 euros. The entrepreneur now owns 18 luxury cars.
- The expensive gift attracts a lot of attention - especially because the daughters did not pay for the car themselves.
- Robert Geiss explains that he ended up covering the costs, while the daughters were responsible for the organization.
Robert Geiss likes fast cars - and the self-made impresario already has 17 of them in his garage. Now he is adding number 18: In the RTL2 show "Davina & Shania - We Love Monaco", his daughters surprise him with a Ferrari Purosangue. A gift that is a talking point.
The new expensive car is a Ferrari Purosangue. The value? Between 380,000 euros and 500,000 euros.
When handing over the gift, Davina says: "Car number 18" and adds: "It has a lot of everything," says daughter Shania.
A surprise? Robert Geiss has paid for everything
The Ferrari is handed over at the Beach Club in Monte Carlo - but Robert Geiss is not completely unsuspecting. "In the end, I had to pay for it, but they had to organize it. It's not easy to get a car like that. But the kids got it together," he says.
Only one person is not so enthusiastic about the campaign: Carmen Geiss. She says, annoyed: "What the f***?"
A discussion with her daughters follows - and in the end there's an RTL2-like happy ending. At least in front of the camera ...