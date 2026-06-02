Ralf Schumacher and Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne got married in Saint-Tropez. Picture: Thibault Daliphard/Sky/dpa

Carmen and Robert Geiss gave Ralf Schumacher and Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne a special wedding present. They now show the moment of the handover on Instagram.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ralf Schumacher and Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne said "I do" in front of 200 guests in St. Tropez .

Carmen and Robert Geiss surprised the couple with a huge work of art, which barely fitted into the car due to its size.

The XXL portrait was very well received by the newlyweds - according to Carmen Geiss, "they both love their gift". Show more

Ralf Schumacher and Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne got married at the weekend. The ex-Formula 1 driver and his partner said "I do" in front of 200 guests in St. Tropez. Also present as guests: Carmen and Robert Geiss.

The two reality TV stars had a very special wedding present for their friends. Carmen Geiss shares the moment of the gift presentation on Instagram.

"It was so heavy that I had to try three cars to get it here. It didn't fit in the Lambo or the Ferrari, but it fit halfway in the G-Class," Robert Geiss tells the wedding couple in the clip. Then Ralf Schumacher and Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne unpack a huge painting.

Robert Geiss: "We give you a face"

"Oh là là!" exclaims Bousquet-Cassagne at the sight of the painting. The XXL portrait shows him and Schumacher with lots of little hearts around them, the inscription "True Love" and two Mickey Mouse heads.

In addition, the Geissens have immortalized themselves at the bottom center of the painting, and the artist Sharyar Azhdari has also included himself in the bottom right in comic style.

"We're giving you a face," says Robert Geiss, alluding to another painting by Ralf Schumacher and Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne, on which their faces are missing.

The entrepreneur has also already thought about a place for the large painting for the two of them. In the video, Ralf Schuhmacher is also delighted that he looks so young in the work.

Carmen Geiss continues on Instagram: "It was important to us to give something personal and unique. And let's be honest: what could be better than a personalized work of art that will forever remind you of this special day?"

She also comments on the reaction of the wedding couple: "They both love their gift."

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