Robert and Carmen Geiss' luxury hotel on the Côte d'Azur is facing foreclosure due to substantial tax debts. A dispute with the French state involving millions is the trigger.

The luxury hotel "Maison Prestige Roberto Geissini", run by Robert and Carmen Geiss on the Côte d'Azur, is facing foreclosure.

The reason for this is allegedly considerable tax debts that the couple have with the French state. The back payments demanded amount to millions, reports "Business Insider".

Despite the serious situation, the Geissens have not commented on the allegations, as the proceedings are still ongoing.

However, a picture from one of the hotel rooms was posted on Instagram, announcing the imminent reopening of the hotel. "The countdown is on - we'll see you on Friday," it says.

The hotel in Grimaud, near Saint Tropez, is apparently set to welcome guests again for the 2025 season.

However, the crucial question remains as to how long the hotel can continue to be run under the Geissens' name. Foreclosure could soon become a reality if no agreement is reached with the authorities.

*The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

