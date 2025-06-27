"Who can give us any clues?"Geissens publish the full names of the alleged perpetrators
27.6.2025
After the robbery at their property in Saint-Tropez, Carmen and Robert Geiss are on the hunt for the perpetrators themselves: the two publish the names of two suspected robbers on Instagram - and ask fans for help.
27.06.2025
Around two weeks ago, Carmen (60) and Robert (61) Geiss were attacked, robbed and injured by four people in their villa in Saint-Tropez. They have now published the names of two suspected perpetrators on Instagram: Habib K. and Khalid S. are being sought.
K. is known for stealing valuable watches on the street. S. has blue eyes and is somewhat stockier.
It is not known where they got the alleged names of the perpetrators. Nor is it known whether the Saint-Tropez police approved the action.
The Geissens have since deleted the post. It is still unclear why. But presumably because the publication of civil names, even of suspicious persons, cannot simply be done without a legal basis or the approval of the authorities.
Just like the images from the surveillance camera, as Robert did recently. This post has also since disappeared from her Instagram profile.
Because: The presumption of innocence applies until a legally binding court ruling is available.