After the robbery at their property in Saint-Tropez, Carmen and Robert Geiss are on the hunt for the perpetrators themselves: the two publish the names of two suspected robbers on Instagram - and ask fans for help.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Carmen and Robert Geiss were attacked, robbed and injured in their villa in Saint-Tropez around two weeks ago.

They published the names of two suspected perpetrators on Instagram, but later deleted the post.

The police are still looking for clues. Show more

Around two weeks ago, Carmen (60) and Robert (61) Geiss were attacked, robbed and injured by four people in their villa in Saint-Tropez. They have now published the names of two suspected perpetrators on Instagram: Habib K. and Khalid S. are being sought.

K. is known for stealing valuable watches on the street. S. has blue eyes and is somewhat stockier.

It is not known where they got the alleged names of the perpetrators. Nor is it known whether the Saint-Tropez police approved the action.

The Geissens have since deleted the post. It is still unclear why. But presumably because the publication of civil names, even of suspicious persons, cannot simply be done without a legal basis or the approval of the authorities.

Just like the images from the surveillance camera, as Robert did recently. This post has also since disappeared from her Instagram profile.

Because: The presumption of innocence applies until a legally binding court ruling is available.

