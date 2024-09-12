Reality stars: The Geissens at the Formula E race in Monaco 2023. Daughter Davina, dad Robert, mother Carmen and daughter Shania. IMAGO/Andreas Beil

The Geissens are planning another stem cell therapy. A few months ago, this treatment, which was intended as a beauty trick, had already provoked criticism. Now Robert and Carmen are resorting to another unusual measure.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Carmen and Robert Geiss are planning another stem cell therapy for rejuvenation. This time with the stem cells of their daughter Shania.

The Geisses' treatment methods, in particular the use of stem cells, have been heavily criticized in the past.

Daughter Shania ultimately allows her parents to use her frozen stem cells after they were originally stored for her after birth. Show more

The Geissens are well known for their extravagant beauty procedures. In the latest episode of "Die Geissens - der Podcast", Carmen (59) and Robert Geiss (60) also talk about their rejuvenation plan. Not only does another stem cell therapy play a role in this, but also their daughter Shania (20).

There is hardly a beauty trend that remains hidden from the millionaire family. Nevertheless, there are one or two methods that even Carmen and Robert Geiss would rather stay away from. For example, eating a placenta.

"Kourtney Kardashian made her child's placenta as bolognese and everyone ate it, and she told them about it at the end. They were all so mad at her," reports Davina Geiss (21) in the podcast. "Boah, stop it, I'm getting sick," says Robert. He doesn't think much of such a menu and Carmen also says: "I wouldn't eat with the Kardashians under any circumstances."

"But it's very healthy," Davina continues. But Robert also knows another way to use a placenta: "You can definitely make stem cells from it." Stem cells? There was something.

A few months ago, a questionable rejuvenation treatment caused quite a stir for the Geissens. "Today, after careful consideration and detailed consultation, we had our first 'anti-ageing treatment', Robert even received stem cells, as we would like to rejuvenate our biological cell age," Carmen gave an insight on Instagram at the time.

Robert's stem cell therapy in particular was met with massive criticism. Many users were annoyed that sick people would sometimes wait years for such treatment. Now the TV family is apparently planning another treatment of this kind for rejuvenation purposes - but not just for Robert this time.

Carmen and Robert Geiss want to use stem cells from their daughter Shania

"I was the guinea pig in Bangkok and mom will probably be the next one," says the entrepreneur about his stem cell therapy and continues: "We've actually already decided that we'll go back to Bangkok at the end of October, beginning of November at the latest and give ourselves another dose."

Robert and Carmen could even receive their own daughter's stem cells. Shania remembers that her umbilical cord was frozen after birth. Robert announces that this will soon be sent to the doctor in Bangkok so that he can make stem cells from it: "For me and for mom."

"But they're mine," replies the 20-year-old. "You can use them too," Carmen replies. "I don't need them, I'm still young," the daughter finally allows her parents to use her stem cells and adds a little side blow in the direction of her mother: "I hope you'll look like me."

