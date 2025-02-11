Robert Geiss is planning a family trip to Oman, but the insurance company for the "Indigo Star" is throwing a spanner in the works. The luxury yacht has to go into dry dock. Picture: RTLZWEI, Geiss TV

The Geisses actually want to go on a boat trip. But during a check, mechanics discover a hole in the floor of their luxury yacht. But father Robert already has an alternative - including a shopping trip.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the new season of "Die Geissens - Eine schrecklich glamouröse Familie" , there are once again problems with the luxury yacht "Indigo Star".

After the ship has been pulled ashore, a small leak is discovered on the underbody.

What's more, Robert and Carmen Geiss have big plans for the yacht: they want to sell it.

Daughter Davina doesn't want to hear about it: "I don't want that. We grew up here on the boat." Show more

Always trouble with the "Indigo Star": In the current episode of "Die Geissens - Eine schrecklich glamouröse Familie" (Mondays, 8.15 pm, RTL2), the millionaire family is once again in trouble with their luxury yacht.

Robert, Carmen, Davina and Shania Geiss actually want to go on a trip together from Dubai to Ra's al-Chaima and Oman.

But then everything turns out quite differently.

At the breakfast table, Robert Geiss receives the bad news: the insurance company for the "Indigo Star" insists that the yacht be thoroughly checked again after the sandbank accident a few months ago.

The underbody, the shaft and the screws have to be inspected before the green light is given for the trip outside the United Arab Emirates.

The mood of the 60-year-old head of the family then darkens: "The 'Indigo Star' has to go into dry dock. Hopefully they'll be ready in 48 hours, otherwise that's it for our travel plans."

Shania asks in confusion: "Did you mean leak?"

Then comes the shock: after the yacht has been pulled ashore, a small leak can be seen on the underbody.

Because Shania doesn't know the German word, Robert tries to translate: "There's a brine", but misses the mark. Shania is confused. "Did you mean leak?"

The 19-year-old has to grin: "My father's English isn't that good: lake and leak are two very different things," she says. But the basic problem remains the same:

The family council meets: what happens now with the Geissens' travel plans? Picture: RTLZWEI, Geiss TV

The hole is there and the shipbuilder estimates that it will take at least three days to repair it. This means that the Geissens' travel plans have to be thrown overboard.

Robert and Carmen Geiss want to sell the "Indigo Star"

But Robert Geiss is not deterred by this: "If it's dry here now anyway, then they should clean and paint everything straight away. The 'Indigo Star' is getting a facelift."

Shania has an explanation as to why her father is so relaxed about the bad news: "Dad has mellowed a bit in his old age. He would have freaked out in the past," she says. Robert grins: "Instead of a boat trip, we're now going on a road trip."

The Geisses' first stop: the Dragon Market in Dubai, Robert's paradise for bargains made in China. Carmen Geiss also looks around there for a new bathroom for the 'Indigo Star', as the current one is getting on in years.

"I can't see the wood anymore either, we want it to be more modern," says the 59-year-old.

She and her husband also have plans for the yacht: "We want to sell it," says Carmen. But Davina doesn't want to hear about it: "I don't want that. We grew up here on the boat," she protests.

But Carmen Geiss waves it off: "Here we go again. In the end, we decide, not you," she says to her daughter.

