The mystery surrounding the deaths of US actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa is becoming increasingly mysterious. The two were discovered dead in their villa in Santa Fe in the US state of New Mexico on Wednesday.

At first it was said that a concerned neighbor had alerted the police, but according to the latest reports, two maintenance workers discovered the bodies. They had not seen the couple for two weeks and the door was only ajar when they arrived.

According to various media reports, Hackman and Arakawa are said to have died some time ago. "Daily Mail" claims to have the police report, which allegedly states that the couple was already partially "mummified".

According to the report, Hackman's wife, who was discovered on the floor of a bathroom - with a space heater and a container of pills nearby - was found with a bloated face and mummified hands and feet.

The sheriff also says that the Hollywood actor was found with the same signs of decomposition as his wife.

The estate of Gene Hackman and his wife in Santa Fe. Keystone/AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales

"Mummification is when a person's skin and tissue are preserved after death," explains the Daily Mail. This condition requires a well-ventilated and dry environment. It is difficult for bacteria to multiply there.

In addition, liquids must be able to drain away. The removal of moisture stops the rotting processes - and the skin becomes leathery.

A dog was also found dead

This appears to have been the case with Gene Hackman and his wife. Police have said that the two-time Oscar-winning actor and his wife, who had been married since 1991, were found in various rooms of their Santa Fe home.

A German Shepherd, one of the couple's three dogs, was also discovered dead in a closet next to the bathroom. It had previously been reported that the animal had been found in a kennel. The other two dogs were unharmed.

Suspicious circumstances

Because one of Hackman's daughters suspected that her father and stepmother may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning, the local gas company had pledged its assistance in investigating the cause of death. However, after testing, it was reported that there was no evidence of problems with the pipes in and around the house.

While Hackman's wife was in the bathroom, he was discovered in a storage room off the kitchen. Because the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department deemed the circumstances "suspicious enough," a full investigation was launched.

