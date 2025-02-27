Hollywood star Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were discovered lifeless in their home in Santa Fe. A concerned neighbor finally alerted the police.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gene Hackman (95) and his wife Betsy Arakawa (63) were found dead in their Santa Fe home and foul play has been ruled out.

A concerned neighbor alerted police, who discovered the couple and their dog lifeless.

Hackman, a two-time Oscar winner, retired early from Hollywood and lived in seclusion in New Mexico. Show more

The famous Hollywood actor Gene Hackman (95) and his wife Betsy Arakawa (63) were found dead in their home in Santa Fe. This was confirmed by Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza to "Santa Fe New Maxican" on Thursday. The couple, who had been married since 1991, were discovered with their dog.

Local media report that the authorities do not suspect foul play. The investigation is ongoing, as reported by "Dailymail".

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa found dead at home Actor Gene Hackman arrives at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills with his wife Betsy Arakawa. The couple was found dead at their residence on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. Image: Mark J. Terrill/AP/dpa No foul play has been determined, the sheriff says. The picture was taken on June 1, 1993 at an event in the U.S. The actor was 95 years old, his wife Betsy Arakawa 63 years old. Image: Uncredited/AP/dpa Undated photo from the 1980s of Hollywood star Gene Hackman. Image: UPI/dpa Gene Hackman's film career was honored with two Oscars. Image: Uncredited/AP/dp William Friedkin, winner of the award for best director for "The French Connection", Jane Fonda, winner of the award for best actress in "Klute", Gene Hackman, winner of the award for best actor for "The French Connection" and producer Philip D'Antoni, winner of the award for best film for "The French Connection", pose in the press room at the 1972 Oscars (from right to left). Image: Anonymous/AP/dpa Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa found dead at home Actor Gene Hackman arrives at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills with his wife Betsy Arakawa. The couple was found dead at their residence on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. Image: Mark J. Terrill/AP/dpa No foul play has been determined, the sheriff says. The picture was taken on June 1, 1993 at an event in the U.S. The actor was 95 years old, his wife Betsy Arakawa 63 years old. Image: Uncredited/AP/dpa Undated photo from the 1980s of Hollywood star Gene Hackman. Image: UPI/dpa Gene Hackman's film career was honored with two Oscars. Image: Uncredited/AP/dp William Friedkin, winner of the award for best director for "The French Connection", Jane Fonda, winner of the award for best actress in "Klute", Gene Hackman, winner of the award for best actor for "The French Connection" and producer Philip D'Antoni, winner of the award for best film for "The French Connection", pose in the press room at the 1972 Oscars (from right to left). Image: Anonymous/AP/dpa

Denise Womack-Avila, spokeswoman for the Santa Fe County Police Department, told ABC News and CNN that the couple was found during a "welfare check". This after a neighbor came forward concerned about the couple's welfare. The couple's dog was also found dead.

Responding officers responded to a welfare check request at the home around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday and found Hackman, Arakawa and a dog dead, Womack-Avila said. The investigation is ongoing, the police spokeswoman said.

Two-time Oscar winner

Hackman was one of the most successful actors of all time and shone in films such as "The French Connection", "Bonnie and Clyde" and "The Royal Tenenbaums".

Hackman won the Oscar twice: in 1972 for Best Leading Actor in "French Connection" and in 1993 for Best Supporting Actor in "Merciless".

Retired early and lived in isolation

Hackman had already retired from Hollywood decades ago. He and his second wife lived far away from the dream factory, in rural Santa Fe.

At almost 75, when other actors are still in front of the camera, he retired - and found a new role: he wrote books, such as the Civil War novel "Escape from Andersonville" (2008) and the police thriller "Pursuit" (2013) - and kept himself fit well into old age.

Shortly before his 88th birthday (in January 2018), he posed beaming in jeans and a baseball cap in front of a bike store in Santa Fe with a new e-bike. What a "cool guy", Instagram users commented on the photo.

Honored with a Golden Globe

It's been a long time since his last major appearance on a Hollywood stage. At the 60th Golden Globe Awards in 2003, Gene Hackman was celebrated with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

"I never wanted to be anything other than an actor," he said visibly moved in front of the star-studded audience. Even as a small boy, he would sit in the cinema with a bag of popcorn and let Johnny Weissmuller, John Wayne, Errol Flynn and his favorite actor James Cagney transport him to other worlds.

The big breakthrough came in 1971

Hackman only rarely gave interviews, such as in 2021, when the thriller "The French Connection" celebrated its 50th anniversary. This film was the actor's big breakthrough in 1971. As a tough narcotics investigator in New York - directed by William Friedkin - Hackman earned Oscar and Golden Globe honors.

"That movie obviously helped my career and I'm grateful for that," Hackman told the New York Post in 2021. But he has no plans to watch the thriller to mark the anniversary. He had only seen the film once in a tiny screening room shortly after its completion.

Difficult childhood

The son of a printer and a waitress, Hackman grew up in a small town in the US state of Illinois. His father left the family when the boy was a teenager. He enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 16 and a few years later followed his passion for film and took acting lessons at the Pasadena Playhouse in California, where a young Dustin Hoffman was also studying.

At the time, both were classed as students with the least chance of success. They moved to New York together at the end of the 1950s, shared an apartment with Robert Duvall, eked out a living with odd jobs and continued to learn their acting craft.

First Oscar nomination

Hackman played his first major role in 1964 in the film "Lilith" with Warren Beatty, who hired him three years later for "Bonnie and Clyde". As Clyde's gangster brother, Hackman received his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

After his breakthrough as an Oscar-winning leading actor in "French Connection", his career quickly took off. In "Scarecrow" he played a tramp, in "The Conversation" a paranoid eavesdropping specialist. With blockbusters such as the John Grisham adaptation "The Firm" and "Crimson Tide", he made it onto Hollywood's A-list.

In the travesty classic "The Birdcage", Hackman slipped into women's clothes. He won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival in 1989 as an FBI agent in the racism drama "The Root of Hate". He appeared with Dustin Hoffman in the film "Runaway Jury".

Two Oscars and four Golden Globes

He celebrated another double success at the Globes and Oscars in 1993 as Best Supporting Actor in the western "Merciless". Directed by Clint Eastwood, he played a sadistic sheriff. Hackman won his third Golden Globe as best comedy actor in the family satire "The Royal Tenenbaums" (2001), and two years later he was awarded an honorary Globe for his life's work.

He last shone in 2004 in the political satire "Welcome to Mooseport" as an arrogant ex-president who moves from Washington to the provinces. At the time, he confided to US talk show host Larry King that he wanted to leave the film business. Too many compromises had to be made, the star complained. He kept his word and has not appeared in front of the camera since.

Not a "sentimental guy"

In 2011, Hackman was asked where he kept his Oscar trophies in one of his rare interviews with "GQ" magazine. "I'm not sure," the actor replied. He hardly has any movie memorabilia in his house. "I'm not a sentimental guy".

Of course, he has experienced highs and lows in his career, Hackman admitted in the interview. "But on the whole, I'm pretty satisfied that becoming an actor was the right decision. Fortunately, I found a few things that I could do well as an actor," the star summed up.

He would like to be remembered by posterity as a "proper actor". "As someone who tried to embody things in an honest way".

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI; with material from dpa.

More videos from the department