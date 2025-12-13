Hollywood star George Clooney has spoken in an interview about his first film, an amateurish production. (archive picture) Billy Bennight/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

George Clooney is probably one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. He can now look back on a successful career spanning decades. His first film role, however, was less glorious, as he recently revealed on the late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you George Clooney spoke on the show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" about his less than glamorous first film role.

He revealed that his debut was anything but glamorous, despite his later Hollywood career.

Today, Clooney looks back on his beginnings with humor. Show more

George Clooney is without doubt one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Now 64 years old, he has been in front of the camera since his twenties and is still one of the most sought-after faces in the acting world today. The Kentucky-born actor celebrated his big breakthrough with his role in the hospital series "Emergency Room". There he played the role of pediatrician Dr. Douglas Ross until 2000.

This was followed by many other major roles. For example in the "Ocean's" series, in "Up in the air" (2009) or "Burn after Reading" (2008). By this time, he was already one of the Hollywood greats. However, there was also a time before that - and it was definitely less glorious. For his very first role, Clooney stood in front of the camera alongside stars such as Charlie Sheen (60) and Laura Dern (58). But none of them were known at the time.

"The first movie I ever made... it's a crazy story," George Clooney revealed on the late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". He was a guest there for the launch of the new Netflix film "Jay Kelly" and reminisced with show host Jimmy Kimmel. Actress Laura Dern is back in front of the camera with Clooney for the comedy. Just like 40 years ago.

The title of the film at the time: "Grizzly II: The Predator" (1983). Dern was still a child at the time and just 15 years old, while Clooney was 22. But there was no happy ending for his role. Clooney reveals: "I was eaten by a bear." Just like his - now top-class - fellow actors Laura Dern and Charlie Sheen, Clooney's character was "killed in the first scene".

Clooney met Dern and Sheen in his first film role

Of course, there was no real bear on the set. Instead, there was a "guy with a bear paw" who acted out the grizzly's movements. "It was a disaster," Clooney summed up with amusement.

But that wasn't all: as Clooney recounts, the producers of the already "low-budget" film eventually ran out of money completely. And so the young actors were stuck in Budapest, Hungary, for two months. "We just hung around every day and ate paprika chicken," Clooney recalled with a laugh.

The movie was never finally released. However, as Clooney reported, "some morons" came across footage of the filming a few years ago. They cut it together and published it: "I then got a lot of bad reviews. 40 years later!" Clooney laughed indignantly on "Jimmy Kimmel".

The late-night show host also managed to get hold of a short scene from the film. And he promptly presented it to his guest and the studio. It shows the young George Clooney lying around a campfire with Laura Dern - apparently as a couple. Suddenly, the grizzly bear approaches them, builds up menacingly in front of them and attacks - then the scene ends.

Both Kimmel and Clooney himself burst out laughing. Nevertheless, the current Hollywood star emphasizes that he was really happy about the role at the time because: "It was my first job!"

More videos from the department