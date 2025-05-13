Gérard Depardieu is guilty. (archive picture) Aurelien Morissard/AP/dpa

Gérard Depardieu has been found guilty in a trial for sexual assault.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gérard Depardieu has been found guilty of sexual assault.

The actor had the trial postponed for health reasons

Accusations of sexual assault against French film icon Depardieu have been piling up for years. Show more

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been found guilty in sexual assault proceedings. The criminal court in Paris handed down an 18-month prison sentence for the 76-year-old, all of which is suspended.

The actor is also to be added to the French register of sex offenders. Depardieu, who was not personally present at the sentencing, had denied the allegations. An appeal can be lodged against the verdict. It is not yet legally binding.

Acting star alleged to have groped women

Specifically, the case against Depardieu ("Cyrano of Bergerac", "Asterix and Obelix") concerned allegations of sexual harassment during the shooting of the film "Les volets verts" (The Green Shutters) by director Jean Becker in 2021. A set decorator and an assistant to the director accused Depardieu of groping them on the breasts and buttocks. However, the actor saw himself as the victim of false accusations. Even though he admitted in court that he had touched one of the women on the hip - but, according to him, without any sexual motive.

The actor had faced up to five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros in the trial. The trial lasted considerably longer than originally announced. Depardieu himself spoke at length. The public prosecutor's office had demanded a prison sentence of 18 months, which was to be suspended subject to conditions. Depardieu's defense insisted on an acquittal.

The actor had the trial postponed for health reasons

The case was actually due to be heard in October. However, the film icon's lawyer, Jérémie Assous, requested a postponement at short notice. "Gérard Depardieu is deeply affected and unfortunately his doctors have forbidden him to appear at the hearing," he said. However, the actor would like to be present and have his say. The court granted the postponement. Depardieu now had to present a medical report before the hearing.

Assous caused a sensation with his appearance in court. He demanded that the trial be annulled due to possible formal errors and presented hundreds of files to be examined at short notice. The defense lawyer repeatedly described the accusations as lies.

Numerous other accusations against Depardieu - who denies them

Accusations of sexual assault against the French film icon Depardieu have been piling up for years. Some of them have been made anonymously and not all of them have ended up in court. The actor has now had to stand trial for the first time.

Depardieu is facing another trial on suspicion of rape following a complaint by actress Charlotte Arnould. Depardieu denies all allegations. He wrote in the newspaper "Le Figaro": "I have never, ever abused a woman". He is the victim of "media lynch law". "I am neither a rapist nor a predator. I'm just a man...", Depardieu said in the newspaper. The once celebrated film hero has become an extremely controversial figure in France due to the multitude of accusations and disapproving statements.