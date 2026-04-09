Actor Mario Adorf (archive picture) Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

German acting legend Mario Adorf is dead. He died on Wednesday in his apartment in Paris after a short illness.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you German actor Mario Adorf died on Wednesday after a short illness at the age of 95.

He was considered a defining figure of German cinema and television, known for his multifaceted roles between villains and patriarchs.

He is survived by his wife, daughter and grandchildren. Show more

Germany's acting legend Mario Adorf is dead. As his management and the film agency Reinholz informed "Bild", the 95-year-old died on April 8, 2026 after a short illness in his apartment in Paris.

Adorf left his mark on German cinema and television for decades and embodied a wide variety of characters in more than 200 roles. With his versatility, he made villains, mobsters and patriarchal figures in particular so human that audiences often fell for them despite their dark sides.

According to those close to him, Adorf thanked his audience for their decades of loyalty shortly before his death. He is survived by his French wife Monique, his daughter Stella from his first marriage and his grandson Julius.

Born in Zurich

Adorf was born in Zurich on September 8, 1930 and grew up in modest circumstances. He was interested in literature and theater from an early age.

After studying philosophy, German and theater studies in Mainz and Zurich, his path finally led him to drama school.

His extraordinary talent soon became apparent and brought him his first engagements in the theater. His breakthrough in film came at the end of the 1950s and from then on his career was unstoppable.

Mario Adorf at the Berlinale. Jens Kalaene/picture-alliance/Cover Images

Over the course of his career, Adorf embodied an enormous range of characters: from villains to sensitive character actors. He achieved international fame with films such as "The Tin Drum" (1979) by Volker Schlöndorff, which is based on the novel of the same name by Günter Grass. He was also able to impress in international productions and worked with renowned directors and actors.

Alongside his film work, Adorf always remained loyal to the theater. His powerful voice and presence made him a sought-after narrator and reciter. He also wrote books and appeared in literary programs in which he impressively expressed his love of language.

Winner of many prizes

However, Adorf is not only an artist, but also a man with attitude. He repeatedly expressed his views on social and political issues and stood up for cultural values. His commitment and authenticity made him one of the defining personalities of the German cultural landscape.

Over the course of his long career, he was awarded numerous prizes, including the German Film Prize and the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.

"Would have liked to let go"

In September, when asked how he felt in his old age, the then almost 95-year-old said that he "hadn't expected to be so old". At the same time, he was "at peace" with himself and "didn't feel that there was still much to work through".

Adorf was unable to attend the German Television Awards ceremony last fall due to illness. In an interview with the magazine "Hörzu" published at the same time, the actor was particularly reflective. "The experience I had this year was already very negative," he said when asked whether he still "wasn't afraid of dying". He continued: "There was a point when I thought: 'That's enough now. That's when I would have liked to let go."

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