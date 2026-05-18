Luna Jordan at the Austrian Film Award ceremony in 2022. Imago

The film industry mourns the loss of Luna Jordan. The young German actress became known to a wide audience through her roles in Polizeiruf 110. She died at the age of 24.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The German actress Luna Jordan has died at the age of 24.

The cause of death is unknown.

She received a film award in 2022 for her performance in the film "Fuchs im Bau" and spoke publicly about sexualized violence in the industry. Show more

German actress Luna Jordan is dead. According to her agency Players in Berlin, she died "suddenly and unexpectedly" at the age of just 24, as reported by her family. No details of the cause of death were given.

Jordan was known to a wide audience for her roles in the crime series "Polizeiruf 110" and in "Jenseits der Spree" alongside Jürgen Vogel. She was also set to appear in the upcoming production "Hamburg Days", playing the role of photographer and artist Astrid Kirchherr.

In 2022, Jordan was awarded the Austrian Film Prize for her supporting role in the film "Fuchs im Bau". In her acceptance speech at the time, she spoke openly about sexualized violence in the film and theater industry.

She also spoke about her work outside of film and television: in the NDR documentary "Kinderschauspieler - Der Preis des Erfolgs", she described the challenges of early role offers and the difficulty of emotionally distancing herself from them.