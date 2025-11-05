Tutty Tran is one of Germany's most successful comedians. KEYSTONE

Comedian Tutty Tran was racially insulted and physically attacked on the street in Berlin. With a black eye and clear words, he addresses his community - and remains determined: "I'll carry on."

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Comedian Tutty Tran was racially insulted and physically attacked on the street - he published a photo with a black eye and spoke openly about the incident.

Tran emphasizes that he wanted to act in a de-escalating manner, but was attacked specifically because of his appearance; the attack stands for everyday racism that many experience.

Despite the experience, he announces that he will continue to perform on stage - for cohesion, respect and against exclusion. Show more

Tutty Tran, real name Thomas To Truong Tran, actually makes people laugh. The German comedian is one of the most successful comedians. But an encounter on the street can no longer be taken with humor.

On Tuesday evening, the 37-year-old posted a picture with a bloodshot, black eye. He wrote: "'You fucking gook! A phrase I've heard too many times in my life. And every time is one too many."

Tutty Tran: "Some people don't even want to talk"

At the weekend, he was insulted and physically attacked on the street - "just because I look the way I do", says the Berliner. "That was pure racism." The comedian has Vietnamese roots. His parents came to Germany as so-called boat people at the end of the 1970s. In his stage shows, the comedian often talks about his parents and his origins.

In his post, Tran goes on to talk about what happened: "I tried to stay calm. I tried to achieve something with words - the way I always do: in exchange and with respect." But that didn't work this time. Because: "Some people don't want to talk. They want to hurt," says Tutty Tran.

It was important to him at that moment not to stand up for himself, but for all Vietnamese and all other Asians - "and for EVERYONE who has to experience this day after day and still carry on every day."

Tutty Tran is all about his profession: "I do comedy to bring different people together - by laughing together. And yes, I would do it again. Because I know: I'm not alone."

Finally, Tran says he won't let it get him down. In the evening, he will be back on stage and carry on.