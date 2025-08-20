Pop singer Claudia Jung reported on ZDF's "Volle Kanne" about a bizarre encounter in her hotel room. Teleschau/ ZDF

On Wednesday morning, pop singer Claudia Jung was in a good mood on ZDF's "Volle Kanne". The musician hardly let on that she had had a turbulent night.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Claudia Jung ended up in a room with a strange man at night because of a hotel mishap.

Both were shocked, she changed rooms and took the situation with humor.

However, the man did not sneak into her room. Show more

Pop singer Claudia Jung (61) was a guest on the ZDF service magazine "Volle Kanne" on Wednesday morning. However, before talking about her professional career, presenter Florian Weiss was interested in a completely different topic: "Before we talk about the song of your life, we first have to talk about the night of your life," he begins and asks the singer: "It was short and there was a strange man in a hotel bed that was actually yours?" Jung reacts with a loud laugh, but confirms: "Yes, absolutely!"

As the musician explains, she had traveled from Munich late in the evening before her visit to the ZDF magazine. When she wanted to check into the hotel, she apparently made a fatal mistake. "After I finally got my hotel room, I walked in and there was someone lying in my bed," the 61-year-old reported, stunned.

However, the man had not snuck into her room. Quite the opposite: Claudia Jung says that he was "just as shocked as I was". What's more, the singer suspects that the man was already asleep and was therefore completely shocked when someone suddenly appeared in the same room.

"How did you get into my bed?"

"He jumped up and looked like a cow when it thunders," says Claudia Jung, causing presenter Florian Weiss to laugh out loud. The singer left the room in a hurry, but the man still shouted after her in anger, asking how she had got into his room. The musician's defiant reply: "With my key! And I might as well ask: 'How did you get into my bed?"

While the man seemed quite upset, Jung admits that she was amused by the bizarre situation: "I sat in bed giggling for an hour afterwards!" she says. At reception, she was immediately assigned a new room and apologized "a thousand times". Claudia Jung sums it up with the words: "These are the nice little stories on the side that life writes."

"Volle Kanne" presenter Florian Weiss is still completely stunned by his guest's anecdote: "Well, as far as our guests and the hotel stays are concerned, we've already had everything, but I don't believe that yet!" Jung takes it in his stride: "There's always a first time."