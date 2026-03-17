"WWM": German teacher fails Schiller question Teacher Johanna Waskewitz stumbled over a Schiller poem of all things on "Who wants to be a millionaire?". Image: RTL Günther Jauch issued a warning, but his candidate followed the close and unfortunately wrong public vote. Image: RTL "WWM": German teacher fails Schiller question Teacher Johanna Waskewitz stumbled over a Schiller poem of all things on "Who wants to be a millionaire?". Image: RTL Günther Jauch issued a warning, but his candidate followed the close and unfortunately wrong public vote. Image: RTL

Who doesn't know Schiller's famous "Lied von der Glocke"? The answer to this question on Monday evening's "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" was surprising: a German teacher, of all people.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A German and math teacher is already eliminated from the 2000-euro question on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?".

Embarrassing mistake in Schiller question: she doesn't recognize the famous line from "Das Lied von der Glocke".

The audience disagrees and the majority is wrong - the candidate follows this wrong majority and falls back to 500 euros. Show more

Johanna Waskewitz lives in Quedlinburg in the Harz Mountains. She works as a German and math teacher at a special school. Waskewitz is single but in a relationship. For emotional support, she brought her partner along to the "Who wants to be a millionaire?" show that aired on Monday. She was soon to need this support ...

Richly blessed with four jokers, the candidate entered the race for the million. She mastered the first question stages without any problems. All the jokers were still available when she reached the 2000 mark. A level in the "Who wants to be a millionaire?" system where the questions are usually still quite easy to master.

Johanna Waskewitz even had the supposed luck that her question matched her profession: it was about the not entirely unknown poet Friedrich Schiller and his equally well-known poem "Das Lied von der Glocke".

"'Firmly walled in the earth stands', according to Schiller ...?" The choices were: the tower, the farm, the umbrella or the shape. You would think that so many pupils were tormented by these verses that they must have been burned into the collective memory. But it wasn't just the teacher who struggled. As she herself was undecided, Johanna Waskewitz consulted the audience.

Günther Jauch doesn't want to help: "Pf! I'm out"

52 percent of those present were in favor of "der Turm". But hardly fewer were in favor of "the form": 42 percent of the guests in the studio were in favor of the latter. Günther Jauch clasped his hands behind his head in empathy: "It doesn't get any worse than this!" he commented on the situation.

"It's still ten percent more," Johanna Waskewitz thought aloud. Jauch warned: "Now you don't dare take an extra joker with that result, do you?" This unsettled the candidate: "Should I?" Günther Jauch did not want to intervene any more: "Pf! I'm out," he defended.

Johanna Waskewitz followed the narrow majority of swarm intelligence. Or should we talk about swarm ignorance in this case? The answer "the tower" turned out to be wrong. The correct answer is "the form". Johanna Waskewitz commented: "That's a shame." The German teacher tumbled from 1000 euros to just 500 euros.

How the other candidates fared

The other candidates on the show fared better. Ben Farkas from Solingen won 16,000 euros. Sabine Elshof from Düsseldorf walked away with 8,000.

Vladimir Bogojevic, basketball coach at Alba Berlin, was the big winner of the evening with 64,000 euros. Philip Kern from Bühl in Baden-Württemberg can continue playing next week. Then it's about 2000 euros.

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