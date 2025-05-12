Jan Böhmermann's actions caused mixed reactions on social media. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

German satirist Jan Böhmermann revealed the identity of the operator of the right-wing YouTube channel "Clownswelt" on his show. The Youtuber accuses him of intimidation and deception.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jan Böhmermann has made the identity of the right-wing Youtuber "Clownswelt" public on his show.

He is a 29-year-old metal guitarist from East Westphalia. After the revelations, his band parted ways with him.

The Youtuber accuses Böhmermann of doxing and criticizes his methods. Show more

The identity of the operator of the right-wing YouTube channel "Clownswelt" was a mystery for a long time. Now the German satirist Jan Böhmermann has made the name of the Youtuber public in his program "ZDF Magazin Royale" in collaboration with "Die Zeit". The person concerned, who calls himself "Clownie", accuses Böhmermann of doxing, i.e. maliciously publishing personal data on the internet.

In the program, Böhmermann not only revealed the Youtuber's full name, but also details of his professional background. The 29-year-old from East Westphalia is a metal guitarist and had started, but not completed, a teaching degree. The revelation led to his band parting ways with him due to "insurmountable personal differences".

Böhmermann justified the revelation by saying that the content of "Clownswelt" had already entered the social mainstream and that the anonymity of the operator was therefore no longer worth protecting. "Anyone who tells 'the truth' online in front of 227,000 subscribers can also show their face," said the presenter.

The Youtuber responded with a 25-minute video in which he accuses Böhmermann of doxing and says that Böhmermann is misrepresenting the events. Employees of "Die Zeit" and "ZDF Magazin Royale" had contacted him under false pretenses and put him under pressure.

Children threatened

The publication of the Youtuber's identity has triggered various reactions on social media. While some support Böhmermann, there is also criticism of his methods.

An official AfD account compared Böhmermann's actions to practices from totalitarian systems. The party had previously shared posts from the YouTube channel itself, as Böhmermann showed. Supporters of the Youtuber published Böhmermann's address on X and threatened his children.

It remains to be seen whether the revelation will have legal consequences for Böhmermann or ZDF.

More from the Entertainment section