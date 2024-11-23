He was the German voice of Michael Caine, Peter O'Toole and "Gandalf" Ian Kellen: Dubbing artist and actor Jürgen Thormann has died. The Deutsche Presse-Agentur learned this on Saturday from people close to the Berlin artist. He was 96 years old.
Thormann dubbed British film star Michael Caine in all of his films for decades. His sonorous voice - often spoken in the style of a British gentleman - is familiar to cinema and television audiences from the "Batman" films as butler Alfred Pennyworth, for example.
He also lent his voice to the "TKKG" radio play series
Thormann has spoken almost 1,400 roles, mainly of Hollywood stars in the German version, and was one of the most important dubbing actors of the post-war era along with greats such as Eckart Dux, Arnold Marquis and Thomas Danneberg.
Thormann also made prominent guest appearances in radio play series such as "Die drei ???", "TKKG" and "Benjamin Blümchen". As a TV actor, he appeared in the ZDF series "Jakob und Adele", among others.