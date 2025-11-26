With 807,000 Tiktok followers, Hamed Loco is letting his community take part in the test run: The German wants to find out whether Switzerland can become his new home.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you German YouTuber Hamed Loco is moving to Switzerland on a trial basis.

He praises the quality of life, neutrality and education system.

He has already found an apartment near Lucerne. Show more

German YouTub star Hamed Loco (25) is planning a big move: he is moving to Switzerland. In a video, he confirms the decision right at the beginning: "Yes, it's true, I'm moving to Switzerland. I'm leaving right on New Year's Day."

The influencer - who has 807,000 followers on Tiktok, among others - initially wants to live here for six months - a test phase, as he explains. If he likes it, the move could become permanent.

Until now, Hamed Loco has lived his whole life in Paderborn in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW). He has clear words about his home: "Almost everywhere in NRW is ugly, except Cologne." Switzerland, on the other hand, immediately won him over. He has watched countless videos and raves: "For me, it's the most beautiful country in the world. I think life is more expensive there, but the quality is better."

Hamed Loco: "I think the fact that it is politically neutral and stays out of politics is great"

He also feels politically attracted to Switzerland. He is impressed by the country's neutrality: "I think the fact that it is politically neutral and always stays out of things is great. We need more countries like Switzerland, more peace."

And yes - the tax issue also plays a role. But not immediately. His company is still registered in Germany: "So I'm still paying taxes in Germany for now."

As for his new Swiss home, the influencer reveals that he has already found an apartment with 120 to 130 square meters - only the parking space is still missing. The location is near Lucerne.

"Everything is so rural, so warm"

He wants to find a country where he can spend the rest of his life. Switzerland also scores highly with him when it comes to education: "When I have children, I'll give them the best thing you can give a child in Switzerland. Everything is so rural, so welcoming - and the system is great."

In a video, the German talks about emigrating on a trial basis. If he stays in Switzerland for good, he will also have to learn Swiss German.

More videos from the department