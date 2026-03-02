The new jury of the VOX show "Grill den Henssler" (from left to right): Alexander Herrmann, Jana Ina Zarrella and Joachim Llambi. Picture: RTL

"Grill den Henssler" is back. The 21st season of the VOX cooking show starts with a new judge: Joachim Llambi follows in Reiner Calmund's footsteps. The 61-year-old's first appearance does not go down well everywhere.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Joachim Llambi is Reiner Calmund 's successor and is now on the jury of the VOX cooking show "Grill den Henssler".

As almost expected, the first episode with the 61-year-old was not well received by all TV viewers.

Reactions to Llambi's debut on social media were mixed.

One disappointed fan wrote: "With Joachim Llambi as a judge, the show is losing me as a viewer. Super unsympathetic." Show more

The VOX show "Grill den Henssler" is back.

"Germany's best game and (b)rate show", as presenter Laura Wontorra jokingly put it, got off to a brilliant start in the 21st season since the show began in September 2013. To kick things off, "cooking king" Steffen Henssler engaged in a heated skirmish that was both verbally fierce and culinary exciting.

In the end, the host, flattered by his presenter ("Like a good wine: better and better, fitter and fitter, prettier and prettier, more and more talented") narrowly prevailed over his guests.

This was decided by the scores of the new regular jury with the well-known Jana Ina Zarrella (Henssler: "Great woman with knowledge"), Joachim Llambi ("Proved to be an absolute expert in the European special") and Alexander Herrmann ("I've known and liked him for a long time - old love never rusts").

Llambi is the "new Bohlen of 'Grill den Henssler'"

Steffen Henssler defeated Jochen Schropp (starter), the reality dream couple Leyla and Mike Heiter (main course) and Lilly Becker (dessert) by a total of 78:74.

However, the host, who was used to winning, had to concede two courses: the Heiters and Becker defeated him personally in their cooking duels.

Steffen Henssler won two courses and lost two. In the end, under the eyes of presenter Laura Wontorra, the kitchen competitions were the deciding factor. RTL

The celebrity chef coach was Johann Lafer for the eleventh time. And as so often before, the cooking luminary had to suffer. During the starter, he struggled with Joachim Llambi's harsh verdict on the Schropp dish.

"I am disappointed. I shouldn't have tried that dish", Llambi criticized harshly, which earned him the new nickname from Wontorra - the "new Dieter Bohlen from 'Grill den Henssler'."

Johann Lafer already wanted to ask the "fundamental question": "Who decided that Llambi should be allowed to sit there?"

Later, when Lilly Becker made small talk with Wontorra about Grosstat in the kitchen, Lafer groaned. "Can I have a schnapps, please." Later, when it was all over, he had a beer - and opened it directly with a knife.

Llambi's appearance was "completely arrogant"

On social media, reactions to Joachim Llambi's "Grill den Henssler" debut were mixed across the board.

"With him as a judge, the cooking show is losing me as a viewer. Super unlikeable," noted one disappointed follower.

The man is not alone in this opinion. "Getting Joachim Lambi on the jury was not a good idea," commented another follower. Meanwhile a woman felt that Llambi's performance was "completely arrogant".

