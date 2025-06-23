Daughter is called Ellie"G&G" presenter Tanya König has become a mommy
Lea Oetiker
23.6.2025
Tanya König and Arianit Buzhala's baby was born on June 19. It is a girl.
"Faces and Stories" presenter Tanya König (38) and her husband Arianit Buzhala (46) have become parents for the first time. This was announced by "G&G" on Instagram.
Their daughter Ellie was born healthy on June 19. She is 51 centimeters tall and weighs 3300 grams.
König will take a maternity break until the end of the year, after which she will work part-time at SRF. "From January 2026, I'll start as an editor and then we'll see what happens. I'll also continue to host exciting events, where I can also interview one or two interesting people," König recently told "Glückspost".