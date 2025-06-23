  1. Residential Customers
Daughter is called Ellie "G&G" presenter Tanya König has become a mommy

Lea Oetiker

23.6.2025

It is Tanya König's first child.
Screenshot Instagram

Tanya König and Arianit Buzhala's baby was born on June 19. It is a girl.

23.06.2025, 15:00

23.06.2025, 15:06

"Faces and Stories" presenter Tanya König (38) and her husband Arianit Buzhala (46) have become parents for the first time. This was announced by "G&G" on Instagram.

Their daughter Ellie was born healthy on June 19. She is 51 centimeters tall and weighs 3300 grams.

Tanya König has become a mother.
Screenshot Instagram

König will take a maternity break until the end of the year, after which she will work part-time at SRF. "From January 2026, I'll start as an editor and then we'll see what happens. I'll also continue to host exciting events, where I can also interview one or two interesting people," König recently told "Glückspost".