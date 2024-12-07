Christmas is the season of giving, but many struggle with what to gift. Picture: Unsplash/jeshoots

The same question arises every year: what to give for Christmas? Especially when the budget is limited, shopping for presents becomes a real challenge. blue News provides gift ideas for little money.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The list of people to get a Christmas present for is usually long, but the ideas are often exhausted and the budget is limited.

blue News provides inspiration for gift shopping: Everything under 30 francs.

Whether for your mother-in-law or your best buddy - here are some ideas. Show more

The pre-Christmas period is filled with mulled wine aperitifs, end-of-year celebrations, lots of hope for snow - and gift shopping. If Christmas Eve is fast approaching and the parcels have not yet been posted, this can cause a lot of stress towards the end of the year.

The list of presents is quickly made, but what to choose in the end is the big question. After all these years, you've probably already given a lot of presents and the ideas are always the same.

And then there's the big budget question. Not everyone has an unlimited amount of money to spend when shopping for gifts. But the price tag doesn't always have to be a huge sum, even small gifts can bring great joy. The most important thing is to choose with love anyway.

If you're still looking for a little inspiration for your December shopping spree, blue News reveals gift ideas for under 30 francs.

7 gift ideas for your better half

Perhaps you agreed with your girlfriend or boyfriend this year that nothing would be given as a present - but you still want a little something for under the Christmas tree? Or are you simply not in a position to spend a lot this year? A pot of happiness or even a compass can put a smile on the recipient's face, and you don't have to dig deep into your wallet for it. But then enrich it with the right words: a compass so that your significant other can always find their way back to your heart.

7 gift ideas for your better half "A little pot of happiness for you" from Feey for 8.90 francs. Image: feey.ch Original game for couples with a variety of challenges: "The Battle Book for Couples" with 99 challenges for 19.60 francs, via Ex Libris. Image: exlibris.ch What could be better than traveling the world together? With the scratch-off world map for 15.90 francs, via Orell Füssli, couples can record where they have already been together. Image: orellfuessli.ch With the personalized Christmas socks from Radbag for around 30 francs, your partner will always be with you wherever you go. Image: radbag.ch If life lacks spice: pepper mill filled with rainbow pepper from Delicatessa for 28.80 francs, via Globus. Image: globus.ch So that your better half always finds their way home: Vintage brass compass from eStore for 13.90 francs, via Manor. Image: manor.ch Time together is the best gift. A voucher for a fondue in an igloo in the Leysin VD ski area is sure to please. Available for 28 francs from Geschenkparadies. Image: geschenkparadies.ch

9 gift ideas for the little ones

Bright children's and teenagers' eyes at Christmas fill the heart. The little ones don't want to be deprived of a present. The very young usually have a long wish list for the Christ Child anyway. It doesn't take much to surprise your workmate's little girl or the neighbor's boy with something - even a small gift will make the little ones smile.

7 gift ideas for the little ones Photo puzzle with 196 pieces from Ifolor for 20.95 francs. Image: ifolor.ch A must-read for every teenager: The first part of the "Harry Potter" series by J.K. Rowling for 12.80 francs, via Ex Libris. Image: exlibris.ch For little music fans who like it loud: speakers from Hoco for 26.20 francs, via Galaxus. Image: galaxus.ch This cute rucksack from La Redoute Collections for around 24 francs has room for the little ones' essentials. Image: laredoute.ch So that the little ears stay nice and warm: Fluffy ear warmers from H&M for 14.95 francs. Image: hm.com Personalized bento snack box "Hier krümelt" from Mepal for 29 francs, via Bo & Birdie. Image: boandbirdie.com To host a proper movie night, you also need a real popcorn machine, like the one from United Entertainment for around 30 francs, via Manor. Image: manor.ch To get outdoor fans off to an early start, a toy pocket knife from Victorinox for 9.90 francs is worthwhile. Image: victorinox.com Jogging pants and matching sweater from Nike Sportswear for 30 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch

7 gift ideas for the mother-in-law and father-in-law

Invited to your girlfriend's or boyfriend's parents' home for the first time? It's understandable that you're nervous. And then choosing the right thing to bring - no easy task. The classic bottle of wine or the usual box of chocolates will always look good, but you can also go a little fancier. Suggestion: A fondue set for two so that the parents-in-law can arrange a romantic dinner at home.

7 gift ideas for the mother-in-law and father-in-law The garlic bell from H&M Home for 14.95 francs helps to prevent garlic from stinking up the whole kitchen. Image: hm.com The soapstone cubes from Glacier Rock by Viski for 29.90 francs, via Globus, serve the drink ice-cold. Image: globus.ch Aroma diffuser "Nina" from Stadler Form for 29 francs conjures up a pleasant atmosphere with a fragrance ball and light effect. Image: stadlerform.com Everyone likes Toblerone chocolate. Giftidee.ch has a personalized version for 14.95 francs. Image: geschenkidee.ch Something completely different: the illustrated tarot card set offers a perfect introduction to the world of card reading. "Good Karma Tarot" by Kerry Ward for 24.70 francs, via Ex Libris. Image: exlibris.ch Always a popular souvenir: "Wanderlust" soap from Soeder for 24.90 francs (250ml), via Globus. Image: globus.ch A small fondue set for two is available from Depot for 24.95 francs. Image: depot.ch

7 gift ideas for your best friend

Christmas is a time of gratitude and appreciation. Is your best friend there for you all year round? Then now is the perfect time to give her something in return. This doesn't necessarily have to be something material, but can also be emotional words in the form of a handwritten letter. If you're struggling to put your thoughts on paper, a personalized Spotify playlist will do the trick, just like in the good old days. Or a small gift after all.

7 gift ideas for your best friend Writing a diary - only teenage girls do that? Wrong idea! "Das 6-Minuten Tagebuch" from Rowohlt Verlag for 26.70 francs, via Galaxus, helps you to collect your thoughts. Image: galaxus.ch Gold-plated cell phone chain with "Charmista Coin" from Thomas Sabo for 29 francs. Image: thomassabo.com To keep your mane in place as soon as you get up: "Heatless Curling Set" from Trisa for 14.95 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch The cooling eye mask from Marionnaud for 19.90 francs helps to combat tired circles under the eyes. Image: marionnaud.ch If your best friend likes to do handicrafts: a DIY kit for soaps with dried flowers from Geschenkidee for 29.95 francs. Image: geschenkidee.ch The oil with honey from Gisou for around 30 francs, via Manor, helps against dry lips. Image: manor.ch Looks great on the side table in the living room: zodiac sign book from H&M Home for 17.95 francs. Image: hm.com

7 gift ideas for your best buddy

The simple question "What do you want?" only gets a shake of the head and a "nothing" from your best friend? It's usually the same with adults: they already have everything or treat themselves when they need something. So putting together a package for your good friend that they'll be happy to receive is no easy task. But not impossible either.

7 gift ideas for the best buddy The car perfume set from Rituals for 18.90 francs transforms every journey into an experience for the senses. Image: rituals.com Amateur bartenders will be delighted with the "Glamour" cocktail set from Premium Living for 24.95 francs, via Mömax. Image: moemax.ch Letting your inner child be a child again is possible with a Lego set. The "Plum Blossom" set from the "Botanical Collection" for 26.90 francs, via Ex Libris, also serves as a decorative object. Image: exlibris.ch Travelers can make good use of the luggage tag from Moleskine for 23 francs. Image: moleskine-schweiz.ch Soothing and nourishing shaving cream from The Body Shop for 24.95 francs. Image: thebodyshop.ch A classic scarf in black and white from H&M for 29.95 francs never hurts. Image: hm.com Feel like James Bond for once in your life with the "007 cufflinks" from X-Tac for 26.90 francs, via Galaxus. Image: galaxus.ch

