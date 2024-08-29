Gigi Hadid will be one of the models taking part in Victoria's Secret's fashion show comeback this fall. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

In the fall, the angels will float again. Victoria's Secret is sending its models back onto the catwalk for the first time after a long break. The last show took place in 2018: This was due to several controversies at the time.

The angels flew for the last time in 2018. Shortly afterwards, it was announced that this would be the last fashion show of the underwear company Victoria's Secret for the time being.

The end of the legendary fashion show, which was usually broadcast on US television and attracted up to twelve million viewers, came amid various controversies.

For example, it was criticized that Victoria's Secret only presented perfectly toned models on the catwalk. Shortly afterwards, several alleged victims made allegations against fashion show founder Ed Razek in a New York Times article. Also not conducive: Victoria's Secret boss Les Wexner was close friends with convicted felon Jeffrey Epstein.

In May of this year, the lingerie brand finally announced its return to the catwalk. The angels are set to reunite for a show in fall 2024.

The comeback is set to herald a new era and reflect everything that Victoria's Secret is today, according to the Instagram announcement. "Plus everything you know and love - glamor, runway, wings, musical entertainment and more!"

Many famous angels are returning

But what would a return be without the big names? Victoria's Secret has turned many models into superstars. Candice Swanepoel (35), Imaan Hammam (27), Grace Elizabeth (27), Taylor Hill (28) and plus-size model Paloma Elsesser (32) are already part of the catwalk roster.

And now two more famous Victoria's Secret faces have confirmed their participation: Gigi Hadid (29) and Tyra Banks (50). The two models announced their attendance via Instagram.

In a short clip, Hadid strides into the lobby of a hotel in a glittering dress and meets Banks, who initially stands with her back to her. Her jacket reads "Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024". When she turns around, Hadid is delighted and Banks hands her a golden envelope - the invitation to the fashion show. The card reveals that the show will take place on October 15 in New York.

Banks will be returning 19 years after her last catwalk show for Victoria's Secret. She walked in a total of nine fashion shows during her tenure with the lingerie label. Hadid continued to model for Victoria's Secret even after the popular fashion shows came to an end.

