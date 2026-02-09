Jungle king Gil Ofarim with RTL hosts Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen. RTL

Gil Ofarim looks back on an extreme time in the jungle camp after the final. Despite fierce attacks by Ariel from Basel, the singer refrains from taking legal action. He also rejects accusations of a deliberate career strategy.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you After his victory in the jungle camp, Gil Ofarim is exhausted, grateful and emphasizes that his therapeutic work has helped him to deal with stress, criticism and pressure.

Despite fierce verbal attacks by fellow camper Ariel, Ofarim rules out legal action.

He rejects accusations of a career strategy, speaks openly about health consequences such as weight loss and concussion and is cautiously optimistic about new musical and professional projects. Show more

What was the first thing that went through your mind after winning the jungle camp?

Gil Ofarim: To be honest, I wasn't expecting it at all. 17 days in camp feels like years. I had packed my bags every day and was ready to leave. I'm all the more grateful now.

How are you feeling right now?

I'm tired and just looking forward to seeing my wife and children again.

What was the best experience for you at the camp?

Realizing that what I've learned over the last few years - including eight months in a clinic - really helps. I can deal better with stress, pressure situations, hostility and rejection. If you work on yourself and really want it, you can do it.

Physically, the camp was extreme. How much did it take out of you?

I've lost around 10.5 kilos since the start and now weigh 79 kilos. Little food, little water and enormous tasks at the same time.

What's the first thing you do at home?

Breathe German - much colder - air.

What will you do with the prize money of 100,000 euros?

That's my personal business. Part of it will go to someone else.

Will you pay compensation to the hotel employee in the 2023 Star of David case?

Here too: I ask for your understanding that this will remain private.

You were heavily criticized in the camp. Did that surprise you?

I knew that I would be criticized. It's something I'll be working on for a very long time. The camera is on 24 hours a day, for 17 days.

Ariel's behavior in particular caused a lot of discussion. The woman from Basel verbally attacked you several times in the camp. What do you say to that now?

It's okay the way it was. You mustn't forget: It's a TV show. Hubert Fella [editor's note: fellow jungle camp contestant] explained a lot to me about how the airtime works.

Nevertheless, Ariel insulted her badly in some cases. Are you thinking of taking legal action?

Not at all. I'm just exhausted right now. At the end of the day, it's a TV show.

Will there be any more statements from you in the future?

I understand that there are questions. But I hope that a new beginning can start for everyone.

In the camp, you repeatedly emphasized that there is a duty of confidentiality in the Star of David trial. What do you say to that?

There is an agreement. I'm not allowed to talk about the content and reasons why proceedings were discontinued.

«I have nothing up my sleeve. I went in empty-handed and came out empty-handed» Gil Ofarim Jungle camp winner 2026

You clearly beat Samira Yavuz in the final. What do you say to criticism that she should have won?

I think that's completely okay. You don't have to be liked by everyone. Samira is a great, strong woman. Moms are rock stars, single parents anyway.

You had a bad fall in the camp. How are you feeling today?

I've only just seen the pictures for the first time. I can't remember anything, I woke up in the ambulance. I had a concussion, which was initially - wrongly - described as head trauma. I couldn't feel my left hand for two days, had bruises and was sedated with morphine.

Many people accused you of participating purely as a career strategy. Is that true?

That's not true. I have no album in the bag, no video, nothing in the pipeline. I went in empty-handed and left empty-handed.

What are your plans for the future?

I'd love to write a new album, go on tour, work as a voice actor, radio presenter and actor.

Did the camp change you?

It was a really crazy experience. Entertaining, intense - and I'm more grateful than ever to be alive.

What do you wish for now?

That I can keep my promise: That everything will be okay again - for my wife and children.

