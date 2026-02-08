Day 16 in the jungle camp: After Ariel, Patrick and Simone are also out Gil comes under pressure: "How many times do I have to apologize?" he asks the jungle camp camera. Image: RTL Ariel says goodbye to Samira. Image: RTL For Simone, Gil is "a closed book". Image: RTL Patrick finds Gil "as slick as a politician". Image: RTL Gil and Hubert are in the final. Image: RTL Ariel reluctantly shakes Gil's hand. Image: RTL Day 16 in the jungle camp: After Ariel, Patrick and Simone are also out Gil comes under pressure: "How many times do I have to apologize?" he asks the jungle camp camera. Image: RTL Ariel says goodbye to Samira. Image: RTL For Simone, Gil is "a closed book". Image: RTL Patrick finds Gil "as slick as a politician". Image: RTL Gil and Hubert are in the final. Image: RTL Ariel reluctantly shakes Gil's hand. Image: RTL

The semi-final of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" belongs to Gil Ofarim once again: despite all the criticism, he remains - and despite his assurances, he remains a mystery. Simone and Patrick demand answers, Ariel is out. The big question of the evening: Is an apology that nobody has heard enough?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On day 16 of the jungle camp, Gil Ofarim is also at the center of attention, as fellow campers accuse him of a lack of openness and an apology that was not publicly acknowledged.

After Ariel is voted out, she sharply criticizes Gil and warns against making him the winner, while the camp continues to discuss his credibility.

Samira is the first to enter the final, Patrick and Simone are eliminated, while Hubert and Gil secure the last places in the final. Show more

After episode 15, Ariel's elimination is sealed, but the riot guarantor does not leave the camp without leaving clear words behind. She is "sad, but also angry": "I've been hoping since day one that the viewers would open their eyes and see who is honest here and who is simply not a good person."

After more than two weeks in the jungle, it's clear who she means: "I would be really shocked if a Gil won here." She shakes hands with her arch-enemy ("All the best") as she says goodbye, but adds emphatically: "I wouldn't begrudge him if someone like that won the thing and was rewarded for what he did."

Simone ponders: "Gil is a closed book for me"

Even without Ariel's attacks, Gil remains at the center of the discussion. Simone makes it clear on the jungle phone that she expects answers from him and later confronts him directly at the campfire: "I don't understand. Before the show, you were getting hate mail, and now you're still here."

Gil himself seems surprised by the continued support: "I don't get it either." Simone accuses him of withdrawing and behaving "submissively" in the first week - "out of a guilty conscience?" Gil claims to have "opened up" in the meantime. Not enough for Simone and the fellow campers: "We would have expected you to apologize on this very big platform."

At the campfire, Gil emphasizes: "I've apologized here in interviews and also before - to the people who matter." But the campers demand an open forum: "We didn't get it." Gil counters: "I'm not shy and I can admit when I've made a mistake. I can also repent and say I'm sorry. I've done that too. Several times. How many more years and how many more times should I do it?"

Simone sums up her uncertainty: "Gil is a closed book for me." Patrick also gets symbolic: "Gil's motto is: talk is silver, silence is gold. If he thinks that's his strategy for winning, he has to know that himself and ultimately the audience has to decide whether they want to see the Gil they see here now." Who, in his opinion, would also be suitable as a politician: "Slick, words that sound good - talking but saying nothing."

Hubert finds everyone "authentic"

But when it comes to their evening meal, the semi-finalists move forward as one - in the cult game "Creek of Stars", which is now in its tenth year. On slimy ground, under wind, water fountains and flying plastic balls, they fight for stars and culinary rewards. Even Hubert, who is in poor health, gives it his all. In the end, presenter Jan rewards the effort: "Full points in a jungle stage for the first time in 2026!" Five stars ensure a high mood shortly before the decision.

But despite the small triumphs, the nervousness remains high. In a final game before the decision, the campers have to get down to business psychologically: Who thinks who is authentic, who would see who with the jungle crown, and who shouldn't win? "Just give me your sticks, then it'll be quick," sighs Gil when asked the latter question - and his hunch is confirmed. Hubert, on the other hand, is "authentic" for everyone.

And then the first finalist is chosen: Samira, who "only feels gratitude" and says she has "outgrown herself" in the jungle.

Patrick and Simone are eliminated, while Hubert and Gil secure the last places in the final. And they don't become close friends now either: "I'd like to be more like you," admits Gil, but Hubert counters dryly: "I don't begrudge him the win." Perhaps the viewers do? Or do they listen to Ariel's words during the exit: "For me, this guy should be canceled."

More videos from the department