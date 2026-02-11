Jungle king Gil Ofarim hangs on to his past. RTL/dpa (Archivbild)

The Star of David scandal surrounding Gil Ofarim was a constant topic of conversation in the jungle camp. Now the newly crowned king of the jungle apologizes to the hotel employee live on TV.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jungle king Gil Ofarim has publicly apologized to hotel employee Markus W.

The so-called Star of David scandal was a frequent topic of conversation in the jungle camp.

Until now, Gil Ofarim had publicly apologized to the city of Leipzig and the state of Saxony. Show more

Years ago, the Star of David scandal surrounding singer Gil Ofarim was the subject of much discussion in the jungle camp. Both his fellow campers and viewers wanted Ofarim to apologize to the hotel employee.

But Ofarim held back - allegedly because he was not allowed to talk about the topic due to a cease-and-desist declaration. Until now, the musician had publicly apologized to the city of Leipzig and the state of Saxony.

On Wednesday, the newly crowned jungle king was finally a guest on the RTL show "Punkt 12" - and apologized. Presenter Katja Burkard asked Ofarim: "Can you say: 'I'm sorry' for what happened to Markus W., the hotel employee, as a result of your video?"

Ofarim first replies that he has already done this personally and in court and finally says: "I can only repeat myself. Everything that happened there, and everything afterwards: I'm sorry!"

"Ofarim is acting like a victim, even though that's what I am"

Hotel employee Markus W. had previously spoken at length in an interview with Die Zeit. "Ofarim acts like a victim, even though that's what I am, and that's difficult for me," he said, among other things.

The hotel employee also commented on the cease-and-desist declaration, which Ofarim referred to several times. The singer was indeed allowed to speak. Only statements implying that he had made anti-Semitic remarks were prohibited.