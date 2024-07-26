Thanks to her brother Mick, Gina Schumacher can now pose as a figurehead for "Herzen's Angelegenheit" - and she also designs her own blouses for and because of equestrian sport. Imago/Chai von der Laage

Michael Schumacher's daughter Gina not only shines on the riding arena, but also as a creative fashion designer. Her commitment to the fashion label "Herzen's Angelegenheit" shows a new side of her.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gina Schumacher is a creative idea generator and model for the label "Herzen's Angelegenheit".

The designs are inspired by her passion for horses and western riding.

Her modeling career began thanks to a random family photo shared by her brother Mick. Show more

Gina Schumacher, the daughter of racing legend Michael Schumacher (55), is beaming.

She is the figurehead for the fashion label "Herzen's Angelegenheit" and poses with horses - a great love of the 27-year-old.

However, she doesn't just stand in front of the camera, but also gives free rein to her creative streak for fashion itself.

Since 2023, she has been working with the team of designers at the Bremen-based family business on silk blouses and scarves featuring imaginative horse patterns. "What I find so beautiful about this collection is the lightness - that's what it's like for me when I ride. These designs are meant to celebrate horses," Gina told Bild.

Her knowledge of patterns is no coincidence. In her main discipline, western riding, especially in the reining category, she is very familiar with "patterns". These patterns consist of a series of maneuvers that are ridden at a fast canter. Gina is so good at this that she regularly achieves high scores and considerable prize money.

Snapshots from her own ranch in Texas

Gina once again posed as a model for the new summer collection, this time at the Schumi Ranch in Texas. She spends the majority of her time there due to her competitions and intensive training sessions.

The first shoot at the CS ranch in Switzerland took place back in 2023.

Interestingly, Gina is also a talented craftswoman herself. In the years when glittering show blouses were still common in western equestrian sport, Gina often spent hours decorating her outfits with stones and sewing them according to her own designs. She could almost have sewn the blouses for "Herzen's Angelegenheit" herself, even if it wasn't necessary - her creative ideas and inspirations were in demand.

Incidentally, Gina's modeling career began thanks to her brother Mick (25). The Formula 1 driver posted a family photo at Christmas 2022 in which Gina happened to be wearing one of the label's blouses. The Bremen-based company then took notice of her, which led to Gina's modeling debut.

More from the Entertainment section