Michael Schumacher's daughter Gina is pregnant and expecting a girl. Marius Becker/dpa

Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher's family is growing. Daughter Gina announces her pregnancy in a somewhat unusual way.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gina Schumacher announced her pregnancy on Instagram and is expecting a girl with her husband Iain Bethke.

The passionate western rider chose a creative announcement with horse motifs and shared that the baby is due in April 2025.

Family, including brother Mick and cousin David Schumacher, enthusiastically congratulated her on the happy news. Show more

Michael Schumacher's daughter Gina is to become a mother for the first time. The 27-year-old shared the news of her pregnancy with a somewhat unusual message on Instagram, revealing that she and her husband Iain Bethke are expecting a girl. Alongside photos of horses, pink balloons, saddles and cowboy boots, the passionate western rider wrote: "We are impatiently waiting for our little girl."

There is also a plaque with the inscription "My new rider will arrive in April 2025". In another picture, a horse is wearing a tulle-trimmed headband with the words "Oh baby" on it.

The daughter of record Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher married her long-term partner Iain Bethke on Mallorca in the fall. Her brother Mick Schumacher wrote on her Instagram post about the pregnancy: "So excited." And cousin David Schumacher, son of Gina's uncle Ralf, commented: "Congratulations you two".

More from the Entertainment section