Michael Schumacher's daughter Gina is to become a mother for the first time. The 27-year-old shared the news of her pregnancy with a somewhat unusual message on Instagram, revealing that she and her husband Iain Bethke are expecting a girl. Alongside photos of horses, pink balloons, saddles and cowboy boots, the passionate western rider wrote: "We are impatiently waiting for our little girl."
The daughter of record Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher married her long-term partner Iain Bethke on Mallorca in the fall. Her brother Mick Schumacher wrote on her Instagram post about the pregnancy: "So excited." And cousin David Schumacher, son of Gina's uncle Ralf, commented: "Congratulations you two".