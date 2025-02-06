Model Gisele Bündchen has become a mother for the third time. According to the US online portal TMZ, the child was born a few days ago.
A year ago in March, Bündchen made her relationship with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente official. Before that, the Brazilian model was married for 13 years to NFL star Tom Brady, with whom the 44-year-old already has a son and a daughter.
"It's the first time I've been with someone who was a friend of mine first," Bündchen said a year ago in the New York Times about her new boyfriend. She dismissed the fact that she had already had an affair with Valente during her relationship with Brady as a "lie".
Bündchen posts emotional video on Instagram
Last fall, it was announced that the new couple were expecting a child. At the time, Gisele Bündchen was said to have been six months pregnant.
The model has not yet made any official statements about her pregnancy. However, seven days ago Bündchen posted an emotional video on Instagram showing her heavily pregnant.
In the video, the model stands on the beach in a bikini and looks down at her round belly, around which she has placed both hands.
Just a few days after the post on Instagram, Gisele Bündchen is said to have become a mother for the third time. Details such as the exact date of birth or the sex of the baby have not yet been revealed. According to TMZ, however, mother and child are said to be doing well.