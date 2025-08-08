Willem Dafoe enters the Piazza Grande as the first guest of honor at this year's Locarno Film Festival. In an interview with blue News, he talks about the film "The Birthday Party" and demonstrates his Italian language skills.

Gianluca Izzo

Acting icon Willem Dafoe is a guest at the Locarno Film Festival and presents his new film "The Birthday Party".

In this intense drama, he plays a Greek businessman who wants to win back his daughter's favour and organizes a huge birthday party for her.

In an interview with blue News, Dafoe talks about his mysterious role, the dream location and the state of his Italian language skills. Show more

Willem Dafoe is one of the most versatile and talented actors of all time and achieved worldwide fame at the latest with his performance as the evil green goblin in "Spider-Man" (2002).

At the age of 70, he is still in high demand as an actor and regularly works with the biggest directors.

A look at his work over the past five years demonstrates this impressively: "Poor Things", "Nightmare Alley", "Asteroid City", "Nosferatu" and "The Legend of Ochi" are among the films in which he has made a significant impact with his excellent acting.

He will be presenting his new film "The Birtday Party" at this year's Locarno Film Festival.

In this intense drama by Spanish director Miguel Ángel Jiménez, Dafoe plays the wealthy Greek businessman Marcos Timoleon, whose appearance is reminiscent of a mafia boss.

Dafoe lives in Rome and speaks Italian

In an effort to rebuild his distant relationship with his beloved daughter Sofia, he organizes a huge birthday party for her on his private island. But when he finds out about her secret love affair, things become much more difficult than expected.

Marcos also receives various guests in his office on the day of the party, with the intention of straightening out other complicated relationships in his life.

blue News met Dafoe for an interview on the red carpet in Locarno. In the best of moods, he talks about his mysterious role, the beautiful location and his long-standing relationship with the Locarno Film Festival.

He also shows off his good knowledge of Italian. Dafoe is married to Italian director Giada Colagrande (49, "Before it Had a Name") and lives with her in Rome.

