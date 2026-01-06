Presenter Günther Jauch welcomes contestant Luisa Beuster for the second time on "Who wants to be a millionaire?". Her joker pitch continues. Picture: RTL/Stefan Gregorowius

The "3 Million Euro Week" is taking place on RTL for the tenth time. That's why Günther Jauch is giving previous "Who wants to be a millionaire?" jokers a second chance to win money.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you This week, the RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?" is playing for three million euros instead of the usual "only" one million.

During this year's special week, presenter Günther Jauch is giving former unlucky contestants a second chance to win millions.

The candidates are better prepared this time and have learned from the past - almost all of them ... Show more

In the first episode of the special week of the RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?", presenter Günther Jauch welcomes "losers and tragic candidates" who have gambled away a lot of money in past "Who wants to be a millionaire?" shows or haven't won a penny at all.

One of them is Luisa Beuster, who in retrospect would probably see the jokers as a curse rather than a blessing.

In the €3 million special in April 2025, she trusted the extra joker and her phone joker instead of her own intuition for the €16,000 question and fell back to €500 thanks to their wrong answer. That shouldn't happen to her again today - but it could.

Candidate has learned something new: "I'd better get out of here"

The 8000-euro question: "Which animals are explicitly mentioned in the road traffic regulations? A: Cats and mice, B: Horses and dogs, C: Frogs and toads, D: Rhinos and elephants."

The audience votes 24 percent for answer B and 76 percent for C.

However, Beuster's gut feeling leans strongly towards B, which is why Günther Jauch recommends the 50:50 joker. Fortunately, because the majority of the audience was clearly wrong. "I would have flown now," the contestant recovers from the dicey moment.

Even with 32,000 euros, her stomach contradicts the additional joker: In which year were the two public holidays "German Unity Day" and "Day of German Unity"? 1988, 1989, 1990 or 1991? The joker is quite sure about 1991, but Beuster doesn't trust him.

"I'd better get out of here," says Luisa Beuster and can cheer. Because this "help" would also have plunged her into disaster. It is correct that in 1990, the old (June 17) and the new national holiday (October 3) took place within the same year.

Panne irritates Jauch: "You have nothing to do up there?"

Another contestant in the show broadcast on Monday: Tamara Löchel from Cologne. In April 2025, she put the 16,000 euros she had won on the line to win the 3 million.

However, she fell completely back to zero. When she returns, there is a glitch: Günther Jauch reads out the 300-euro question, but the possible answers do not appear on the screen.

"You have nothing to do up there, do you?", the presenter looks angrily towards the editorial team. But nothing happens.

Then the editors finally get in touch with a reprimand: Jauch said it was about the 200-euro question, when it's already about 300 euros.

"And that's why they're boycotting the answer? That's unbelievable!" rages the quizmaster with feigned indignation.

Expressions of love after WWM failure

The telephone joker saves the candidate to the 16,000 euro stage. The additional joker has to guess the 32,000 euro question:

How much did Angela Merkel lack in the end to break Helmut Kohl's record for time in office? A: eleven months, B: eleven weeks, C: eleven days, D: eleven hours? The joker is right with C, but Löchel prefers to take the final ticket and the 16,000 euros.

In April 2025, Sven Günther Chalupa gambled away on the €16,000 question without any joker help. After his failure, he received a surprising number of expressions of love from men and women. "And was anyone there?" asks Jauch. Chalupa shakes his head: "I was a bit overwhelmed."

It got even stranger: "Then a lady called me who is possibly related to us, through her great-grandfather, the family line."

Günther Jauch suspects: "She assumed that you had won the million and then claimed that you were related." This time, too, things are bumpy until the 8,000-euro question. To avoid falling back to 500, Chalupa prefers to take the money and forgo the final ticket.

With floor gymnastics to 32,000 euros

Eva Ix gambled away in September 2024 and fell back to 500 euros. With joker help, she now marches through to the 32,000 euro question, then her husband is supposed to answer on the phone:

Competitions in which discipline are performed to music by women as opposed to men? Dressage, figure skating, floor gymnastics or breaking? There's not enough time, so Grefrath takes floor exercise without a backup. After that, she doesn't want to push her luck any further.

For Hilleken Zeineddine and Björn Sensche from the audience, the second chance comes as a surprise. They didn't know that they would be allowed to take another guess. Both have already competed individually without success, and now they have to decide who should try again.

After the selection question, Hilleken Zeineddine actually makes it to the chair and up to the 32,000 euro stage. But then common sense prevails, because she doesn't know that Harry Styles completed the Berlin Marathon in under three hours in 2025 under the pseudonym Sted Sarandos.

More videos from the department