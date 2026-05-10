ESC 2026 - Opening - Defilee of the stars Fans cheer during the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 at the Rathausplatz in Vienna, on May 10, 2026. The city will host the two semi-finals on May 12 and 14 and the final on May 16, 2026. Image: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ On Thursday, May 14, Swiss singer Veronica Fusaro will perform in the second semi-final of the ESC in Vienna. The Swiss ESC hopeful juggles nervousness. Image: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Austrian singer Benjamin Gedeon, alias Cosmo, will represent Austria with the song "Tanzschein". His trademark? A bright blue star around his eye. Image: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ The Romanian ESC entry "Choke me" by Alexandra Capitanescu is attracting criticism because the title and lyrics trivialize a dangerous sexual practice. Image: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Norwegian singer Jonas Lovv, who represents Norway with the song "Ya Ya Ya", poses for selfies with fans on the turquoise carpet. Image: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ English musician Sam Battle - aka Look Mum No Computer, who represents Great Britain with the song "One, Two, Three" - poses on the turquoise carpet at Rathausplatz in Vienna on May 10, 2026. Image: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Italian singer Senhit Zadik Zadik, alias Senhit, represents San Marino with the song "Superstar". At her side: British musician Boy George. Image: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Causing controversy because of his country's participation in the ESC: Israeli singer Noam Bettan presents the song "Michelle". Image: AFP Greek singer Akylas Mytilinaios has a good chance of winning with his fun number "Ferto", according to the experts in the betting shops. Image: AFP Swedish singer Felicia Eriksson, alias Felicia, will represent Sweden with the song "My System". She was known as masked singer Fröken Snusk until the beginning of 2025, when she launched a solo career. Image: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ He has tried to enter the Eurovision Song Contest five times, but this year it worked out for Lion Ceccah. The Lithuanian will compete with the song "Solo Quiero Mas". Image: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ ESC 2026 - Opening - Defilee of the stars Fans cheer during the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 at the Rathausplatz in Vienna, on May 10, 2026. The city will host the two semi-finals on May 12 and 14 and the final on May 16, 2026. Image: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ On Thursday, May 14, Swiss singer Veronica Fusaro will perform in the second semi-final of the ESC in Vienna. The Swiss ESC hopeful juggles nervousness. Image: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Austrian singer Benjamin Gedeon, alias Cosmo, will represent Austria with the song "Tanzschein". His trademark? A bright blue star around his eye. Image: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ The Romanian ESC entry "Choke me" by Alexandra Capitanescu is attracting criticism because the title and lyrics trivialize a dangerous sexual practice. Image: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Norwegian singer Jonas Lovv, who represents Norway with the song "Ya Ya Ya", poses for selfies with fans on the turquoise carpet. Image: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ English musician Sam Battle - aka Look Mum No Computer, who represents Great Britain with the song "One, Two, Three" - poses on the turquoise carpet at Rathausplatz in Vienna on May 10, 2026. Image: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Italian singer Senhit Zadik Zadik, alias Senhit, represents San Marino with the song "Superstar". At her side: British musician Boy George. Image: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ Causing controversy because of his country's participation in the ESC: Israeli singer Noam Bettan presents the song "Michelle". Image: AFP Greek singer Akylas Mytilinaios has a good chance of winning with his fun number "Ferto", according to the experts in the betting shops. Image: AFP Swedish singer Felicia Eriksson, alias Felicia, will represent Sweden with the song "My System". She was known as masked singer Fröken Snusk until the beginning of 2025, when she launched a solo career. Image: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ He has tried to enter the Eurovision Song Contest five times, but this year it worked out for Lion Ceccah. The Lithuanian will compete with the song "Solo Quiero Mas". Image: AFP/TOBIAS SCHWARZ

Thousands of fans celebrate the start of the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna with glitter, music and a euphoric atmosphere. But behind the colorful facade, political protests and massive security fears about Israel's participation are simmering.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ESC has officially kicked off in Vienna with a colorful parade and thousands of fans.

At the same time, boycotts, protests against Israel's participation and a large police contingent are causing tensions.

On Thursday, May 14, Swiss singer Veronica Fusaro will perform in the second semi-final of the ESC in Vienna. Show more

The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) was officially opened with a colorful parade through Vienna. The delegations from the 35 participating countries marched in front of thousands of fans from the Burgtheater to the Austrian capital's City Hall on Sunday, where the traditional turquoise carpet awaited the artists. The aim of the colorful supporting program with many events is to get the fans in the mood.

However, there are fewer countries taking part in the 70th edition of the competition than there have been for more than 20 years. Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Iceland and Slovenia are not taking part in protest against Israel's participation. They justify this with Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip following the brutal attack by the radical Islamic group Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Demo under police protection against Israel's participation

More than a thousand artists and bands such as Peter Gabriel and Massive Attack have also called for a boycott of this year's ESC. Both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrations are planned in Vienna around the competition. The first demonstration against Israel's participation took place on Sunday under heavy security precautions. Hundreds of police officers are to provide security until the ESC final next Saturday.

On Thursday, May 14, Swiss singer Veronica Fusaro will perform in the second semi-final of the ESC in Vienna. To ensure that her nerves don't get the better of her at the crucial moment, the Thun native is using an unusual tactic - juggling.

"I can hardly wait for the opening ceremony to start and for me to stand on the huge stage. Just thinking about it gives me chicken skin," Fusaro told "Schweizer Illustrierte" on Saturday.

She says she learned how to juggle to reduce nervousness from Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz. "When I concentrate on the balls, I'm so focused that I block out everything else," says Fusaro. To compensate for the physical strain, Fusaro keeps fit with jogging, Pilates and endurance training.

Finland is the favorite to win this year's ESC

The semi-finals on Tuesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 14 will each feature 15 participants. According to the betting agencies, the clear favorite to win this year's ESC is the Finnish duo Linda Lampenius and Pete Parkkonen with their song "Liekinheitin", which features an impressive violin part, followed by the Greek Akylas with his fun number "Ferto". Denmark, Australia, France and Israel are also considered to have a chance of winning.

Last year, Austrian countertenor JJ won the ESC with his song "Wasted Love", bringing this year's competition to the Alpine republic.