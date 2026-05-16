Stylish or cheap? Glitter is a controversial material - even on fingernails. Fuegonails, Iconic Iconography, 2024, Foto: Regine Eurydike Hader

On the ESC stage, on fingernails and demonstrations: Glitter is used to attract attention. But not everyone likes it. Curators Julia Meer and Nina Gross have taken an in-depth look at the beloved and hated material.

Lisa Stutz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Glitter attracts attention, makes people seem more approachable and stands for shared celebration, joy and visibility.

The material was discovered by chance in the USA in 1934 and quickly spread - from everyday objects and decoration to fashion, cosmetics and pop culture.

Today, glitter is seen as an expression of lightness and self-expression, but is also often devalued as superficial or cheap - which is why it has taken on an important role in queer communities. Show more

Glitter on dresses, shoes, fingernails: At the ESC, almost no candidate can do without glitter. Why is that?

Julia Meer: Glitter attracts attention. Because the material sparkles and never stands still. But the contestants probably also use glitter because of its uneven texture - because it's not just shiny. Shiny surfaces are closed and thus create a distance, like armor. Glitter is more open, more permeable and makes people more approachable. So it's perfect.

Glitter and shine are not the same thing?

Nina Gross: Shiny things tend to stand for luxury, glitter for exuberance. It is lower-threshold and accessible to everyone because it is produced in large quantities at low cost - exactly the opposite of precious stones or gold. And the ESC emphasizes that, in addition to the competitive aspect, it is also about communication and community.

What exactly is glitter?

Julia Meer: We have so many answers to that!

For example?

Julia Meer: One thing is certain: the material called glitter was discovered in New Jersey in 1934 as a by-product of photographic paper production. The small, precisely cut pieces fell to the floor - and a man named Henry Rushman noticed how beautifully the little particles glittered. He developed cutting machines with which he then produced square and hexagonal glitter particles.

The glitter experts Ausstellungsgrafik «Glitzer», Design: Rimini Berlin For the "Museum für Kunst & Gewerbe Hamburg", curators Julia Meer and Nina Gross created a comprehensive exhibition on the subject of glitter. It attracted 50,000 visitors in two months - a huge success. After Hamburg, the exhibition moved to Switzerland and was on display at the Kunstmuseum Winterthur from November 2025 to May 2026. From fall 2027, it will glitter in the Basel Historical Museum.

And who did he sell his product to?

Nina Gross: The first function of glitter was to decorate surfaces: Postcards, souvenir objects and, very early on, Christmas and festive decorations. However, it was then quickly discovered by other industries - and used, for example, in the surface design of steps and buses.

Glitter on stairs and buses?

Julia Meer: You come across a lot more glitter in everyday life than you might think. Because it refracts the light and makes an otherwise monochrome or single-colored surface more interesting. Another example is cafeteria trays.

In the 90s, glitter was suddenly everywhere - especially in children's and teenagers' bedrooms.

Julia Meer: Exactly, in craft items, toys, shampoo, shower gel ... And many products were suddenly not only available in different colors, but also in glitter. It was a real boom. In the 90s, people also started sticking craft glitter on their faces and in their hair. Of course, that wasn't as skin-friendly as the organic cosmetic glitter that is available today.

In this children's room, glitter is everywhere you look. It is part of the "Glitter" exhibition. Henning Rogge, Hamburg

When did glitter dresses appear?

Nina Gross: The need to shine and sparkle with one's own appearance goes back a long way. When the tomb of the ancient Egyptian king Tutankhamun was discovered in 1924, he was probably wearing something like a prehistoric sequin dress - a dress with small metal plates on it. This is said to have been one of the reasons for the sequin hype that emerged in Europe and North America in the 1920s. Incidentally, it is often sequins that we still see as "glitter" on clothing today. Or shiny threads sewn into fabrics.

What does it do to you when you glitter?

Julia Meer: Putting on a glittery item of clothing, applying glitter make-up - it's always a bit of a transformation. Suddenly you feel more festive than before. Maybe that comes from the early use of glitter as a festive decoration? The simplicity with which you can make yourself glitter today also adds a playful touch. Glitter conveys joy and lightness.

"Putting on a glittery piece of clothing, applying glitter make-up - it's always a bit of a transformation": glitter dresses in the Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe in Hamburg. Henning Rogge, Hamburg

But there are also people who have never wanted to glitter in their lives.

Julia Meer: Sure, because glitter attracts attention. It puts you on a stage - you have to want that. That's why I find the material so exciting: some people love it, others find it really bad. Sometimes glitter is an enhancement, sometimes a devaluation.

Why a devaluation?

Julia Meer: The more educated, wealthy and arty people are, the more they have learned that glitter is a gimmick and that it is something you shouldn't like. Glitter has the problem of being perceived as cheap and superficial.

Why is that?

Nina Gross: It's true: Glitter is a material that works mainly on the surface. It has no depth and no real use. Unlike concrete, for example. You can't deny that: It has an existential necessity for our civilization. I don't know what it's like in Switzerland, but in Germany this kind of thing is quickly called into question: Why should you divert resources and attention to something you could do without?

«It's like that: Glitter is a material that works mainly on the surface. It has no depth and no real use.» Nina Gross Co-curator of the "Glitter" exhibition

Kind of sad, isn't it?

Julia Meer: In a society in which knowledge and connoisseurship are a form of distinction, glitter is of course incredibly ungrateful. You can hardly show off with glitter and it's everywhere. Everyone can afford glitter, it also makes people who don't have a lot of money shine. Not everyone likes that.

Is glitter a girl thing?

Julia Meer: No. Of course, we are culturally influenced in the same way as the color pink. At some point, it was simply claimed that both were for girls. But boys are no less fascinated by things that glitter. And adult men also find it beautiful when the surface of the lake glistens in the sun. However, the connotation is probably not a coincidence: glitter is devalued as superficial as a material that doesn't add anything substantial and is only used to make something pretty. Girls and women have always known this.

Masculinity and glitter? Goes pretty well together in this art photography. Quil Lemons, aus der Serie „Glitterboy“, 2017, © Quil Lemons

Glitter is very popular in the queer scene - where it seems to symbolize something bigger. Is glitter political?

Nina Gross: Absolutely. Glitter creates an alliance of people who have long been and still are devalued. Gays, lesbians, trans people who have been denied the right to exist. And if they are, then they shouldn't be so loud or so conspicuous.

So glitter as a protest?

Nina Gross: Yes, glitter is a way of demanding visibility. Because it makes it much harder to be overlooked - and also impossible to erase. Because everyone knows that no matter how thoroughly you clean, some glitter will always get stuck somewhere.

Still haven't had enough of glitter? Then scroll through here and enjoy.

A glitter rocket as a key ring? You can do it.

People sent in their favorite glittery objects for the "Glitter" exhibition. MK&G_Glitzer_Glitzerrakete_ChristinaGehrlein_48Jahre_Mannheim_FotoRomanMishchuk.jpg

Is that art or can it go? Yes - and no.

This art installation, in which robotic vacuum cleaners suck up glitter particles, is part of the "Glitter" exhibition, which can be seen in Basel from fall 2027. Henning Rogge, Hamburg

She has glitter on her teeth ...

Art photography from 2015. Hannah Altman, Untitled III, aus der Serie „And Everything Nice“, 2015

Every child knows how an object quickly looks like fun:

Radio with glitter stickers - a museum visitor's favorite glittery item. Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe Hamburg | https://www.mkg-hamburg.de/

In glitter from top to bottom - literally:

Art photography from 2021. The Huxleys, Places of Worship, 2021, Fotografie, © The Huxleys

Glitter and teenagers? Just go well together:

Art object from the year 2024. María Domínguez Moreno (doodlelingyou), So High School, 2024

Glitter and feminist demands? Go together at least as well:

The photograph shows a protest by the Latin American movement "Marea Verde", which campaigns for the right to abortion. Gisela Vola, Untitled, aus der Serie „Marea Verde“, 2018

And finally, a glitter unicorn, what else?