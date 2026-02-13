Vienna Opera Ball 2026 Hollywood star Sharon Stone is the star guest at the Vienna Opera Ball 2026. But Stone is struggling with a panic attack and flees back to the hotel ... Image: KEYSTONE ... to recover. Later, she reappears at the opera looking radiant. Image: KEYSTONE Twin sisters Eliza and Amelia Spencer bring British royal glamor to Vienna. Princess Diana was their aunt. Image: KEYSTONE Jungle queen Evelyn Burdecki didn't miss out on the event either. Not in the picture: her stumble because of the long train. Image: KEYSTONE Harald Glööckler shows up - well, as always - in a pompous look at the 68th Vienna Opera Ball. Image: KEYSTONE Do you recognize this star? It's Fran Drescher, known from "The Nanny". Behind her sits Jaqueline Lugner, the daughter of Richard Lugner. The building tycoon always appeared at the ball with a star guest. Lugner died in 2024. Image: KEYSTONE Brought a bit of felicità to Vienna: singer Al Bano Carrisi with company. Image: KEYSTONE Could not miss this event with its high society density: Davina Geiss (l.) and Shania Geiss, the daughters of entrepreneur and RTL2 star Robert Geiss. Image: KEYSTONE Unconventional style: reality actress Micaela Schäfer and influencer Julian F. M. Stoeckel. Image: KEYSTONE Probably didn't come to the ball on horseback: German Boss Hoss cowboys Sascha Vollmer (left) and Alec Völkel. Image: KEYSTONE He won the ESC in Basel in 2025: Viennese singer Johannes Piech aka JJ. Image: KEYSTONE Showtime for comedian Oliver Pocher (2 from left) and his ex-wife Alessandra Meyer-Wölden (in pink dress). They were guests in the box of entrepreneur Helmut Kaltenegger and his wife Katarina Kaltenegger. Image: KEYSTONE Vienna Opera Ball 2026 Hollywood star Sharon Stone is the star guest at the Vienna Opera Ball 2026. But Stone is struggling with a panic attack and flees back to the hotel ... Image: KEYSTONE ... to recover. Later, she reappears at the opera looking radiant. Image: KEYSTONE Twin sisters Eliza and Amelia Spencer bring British royal glamor to Vienna. Princess Diana was their aunt. Image: KEYSTONE Jungle queen Evelyn Burdecki didn't miss out on the event either. Not in the picture: her stumble because of the long train. Image: KEYSTONE Harald Glööckler shows up - well, as always - in a pompous look at the 68th Vienna Opera Ball. Image: KEYSTONE Do you recognize this star? It's Fran Drescher, known from "The Nanny". Behind her sits Jaqueline Lugner, the daughter of Richard Lugner. The building tycoon always appeared at the ball with a star guest. Lugner died in 2024. Image: KEYSTONE Brought a bit of felicità to Vienna: singer Al Bano Carrisi with company. Image: KEYSTONE Could not miss this event with its high society density: Davina Geiss (l.) and Shania Geiss, the daughters of entrepreneur and RTL2 star Robert Geiss. Image: KEYSTONE Unconventional style: reality actress Micaela Schäfer and influencer Julian F. M. Stoeckel. Image: KEYSTONE Probably didn't come to the ball on horseback: German Boss Hoss cowboys Sascha Vollmer (left) and Alec Völkel. Image: KEYSTONE He won the ESC in Basel in 2025: Viennese singer Johannes Piech aka JJ. Image: KEYSTONE Showtime for comedian Oliver Pocher (2 from left) and his ex-wife Alessandra Meyer-Wölden (in pink dress). They were guests in the box of entrepreneur Helmut Kaltenegger and his wife Katarina Kaltenegger. Image: KEYSTONE

From Sharon Stone to reality TV celebrities: there was dancing, posing and discussion in the stalls of the Vienna State Opera - especially about the most eye-catching outfits for the 2026 Opera Ball. The looks? Everything from hot to junk.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Vienna Opera Ball 2026 transformed the State Opera into a glamorous meeting place for international celebrities, where the eye-catching outfits were the main topic of conversation.

Hollywood star Sharon Stone attracted everyone's attention with an elegant gown, but had to leave the ball temporarily due to a panic attack.

Who presented the best look of the evening? Opinions differ on this. But everyone agrees on one thing: there was a lot to marvel at. Show more

The Vienna Opera Ball 2026 once again transformed the State Opera into a glittering catwalk for international society. Hollywood star Sharon Stone attracted everyone's attention with an elegant, figure-hugging gown and made a clear statement in terms of classic glamor. Alongside her, entrepreneurs, aristocrats and reality stars mingled with the guests - always accompanied by a flurry of flashbulbs from the photographers.

However, Stone was not just a fashion talking point: she suffered a panic attack and had to take a break at the hotel.

While some guests impressed with timeless couture, others dared to experiment with fashion with lots of tulle, plunging necklines or striking colors. Between waltzes and champagne, there was not only dancing, but also a lively discussion about style. Because there was a lot to see - from top to flop.

