Gloria Gaynor is to be honored for her life's work. Now the singer talks about God, love - and her shared flat in the magazine "Bunte".

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gloria Gaynor lives with a friend in a shared flat and describes her everyday life as harmonious and communal.

The 81-year-old does not have a new love at the moment, but trusts that God will show her the right path, just as she generally draws a lot of strength from her faith.

In December, she will be honored for her musical career by the Kennedy Center in Washington for her life's work. Show more

In her own words, the American singer Gloria Gaynor lives with a friend in a shared flat: "I'm alone, but I don't live alone. My best friend, another divorcee, and I live together," the 81-year-old told the magazine "Bunte". They cooked together and spent the day together, Gaynor continued "My niece lived with us for a while and called us the 'Golden Girls'."

According to the report, Gaynor was married to her manager Linwood Simon from 1979 to 2005. What is her current love situation? "I don't have a new love right now, but I'm open to whatever God has in store for me. I feel something will come, but God likes to surprise us from time to time," said the singer.

"I don't know where I would be today without my faith"

Gaynor doesn't just count on God when it comes to love: "Who I can trust and who I can't, I learn that from him. I go to church every Sunday. If I'm not at home, I watch an online sermon. I don't know where I would be today without my faith."

Born in the US state of New Jersey in 1943, the singer became world-famous in the 70s and 80s with songs such as "I Will Survive" and "I Am What I Am".

The Kennedy Center, the largest cultural institution in the US capital Washington, is honoring Gaynor for her artistic life's work. US President Trump has control of the institution. An awards gala will take place on 7 December in the Center's Opera House.