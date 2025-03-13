Bruce Darnell injured himself on the TV show "Das grosse Promibacken" and had to be treated. Joyn / Claudius Pflug

Bloody incident on "Das grosse Promibacken": contestant and TV judge Bruce Darnell got his index finger caught in the blender during a task. The US choreographer had to interrupt the shoot and be taken to hospital.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bruce Darnell injured himself on the set of "Das grosse Promibacken" when he got his finger caught in a blender.

The bleeding wound required 13 stitches in an emergency.

Because of his accident, the judges decided that none of the contestants would be eliminated and all would progress to the next round. Show more

A scary moment on "Das grosse Promibacken" - and an extremely painful experience for the person concerned: Bruce Darnell had to leave the fourth episode of the SAT.1 show broadcast on Wednesday and be admitted to hospital. The reason was an accident with the kitchen mixer.

At the end of the fourth episode, the final show participants had to prepare an ombré cake. The difficulty here: conjuring up an elegant color gradient in the cake icing. Ella Endlich, Senna Gammour, Vincent Gross, Pierre Littbarski, Amira Aly and co. gave it their all.

Bruce Darnell received 13 stitches

Then came the shock: in the heat of the moment, Bruce Darnell got his finger caught in the blender. "It's all open, is it bad?" he asked the paramedic who had rushed to the scene and immediately treated the bleeding wound. "I can't see any blood, I'm about to fall over," Senna Gammour said. "Like in a horror movie," Vincent Gross also said. The wound was pixelated by SAT.1 for the TV viewers.

The former GNTM catwalk coach and choreographer had to be taken to hospital for further treatment. There, the injured index finger was stitched with 13 stitches, as the 58-year-old himself was able to report after his return to the "Promibacken" set.

But how should the jury deal with the situation that Darnell was unable to complete the task? "Bruce, it's really nice that you're back," decided the judges Bettina Schliephake-Burchardt and Christian Hümbs. "However, the fact that you weren't able to bake your cake presents us with a whole new challenge. Because without your cake, we can't make a fair comparison. That's why we've decided to take you all with us into next week!"

