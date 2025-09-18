"The name was right, the age too. Everything else wasn't": Sara Kulka, ex-GNTM contestant, about her ex-boyfriend. Picture: imago images/Steffen Schellhorn

For a year, she thought she had found the man for life. In the end, however, Sara Kulka, a former GNTM contestant, only realizes that she was lied to by her ex-boyfriend.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you For almost twelve months, ex-GNTM contestant Sara Kulka from Leipzig thought she had found the love of her life.

At the end of the relationship, however, the 35-year-old was left with the realization that it was all a lie.

"He even lied to me about the most basic things, such as the number of children he had," says Kulka. Show more

Last spring, former GNTM contestant Sara Kulka from Leipzig, Germany, appears in public for the first time with a new man named Chris by her side.

In the episode, the 35-year-old repeatedly gives insights into her relationship life. "He has conquered my heart," Kulka gushes in "Bild" last April, among other things.

Today it is clear: the supposed love was too good to be true.

Kluka: "The man had nothing"

Sara Kulka meets her ex-boyfriend via a dating app. What she thought was a wonderful coincidence turned out to be a fallacy after a short time, as the reality star now writes in an Instagram post:

"The man who came into my life had nothing. No apartment, no job, no truth. He even lied to me about the most basic things like how many children he had."

She was "used from top to bottom", the mother of two continued. For almost a year, she was firmly convinced that she had found the love she had wanted for so long.

The name was right, everything else wasn't

But her ideas were based on an illusion, says Sara Kulka. This is particularly painful because Chris also accompanied her to filming sessions and can be seen in a segment on "Sat.1-Frühstücksfernsehen".

In "Bild" today , Kulka says: "The name was right, the age too. Everything else not." Her doubts have grown stronger and stronger in recent weeks after she received more and more information.

Later, she says, other women who had been affected by the man apparently deceived them in a similar way. Kulka has not yet been able to find out why he is doing this.

"On the one hand, I want to know everything so that I can come to a better conclusion. But it's hard and it hurts," she says. According to "Bild", Sara Kulka now wants to seek professional help in order to come to terms with the terrible experience.

