Blind booking takes travelers into the unknown: You only find out your destination and hotel after booking. The 1990s trend is experiencing a revival thanks to TikTok 2025.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Blind booking is a travel booking where the destination and hotel remain a secret until shortly before departure.

The concept dates back to the 1990s and is making a comeback thanks to TikTok.

Blind booking providers offer travel bookings with a surprise effect - you don't know where you're going until shortly before you set off. The destination and hotel remain unknown at the time of and after the booking.

Various platforms offer this service. Eurowings or Lufthansa, for example, but only in Germany. From Switzerland, the providers are Bookery, Waynabox and Travel Secret.

But where exactly does this blind booking come from?

Back in the 1990s, the Australian airline Qantas caused a stir with its concept of so-called "mystery flights". The idea of bringing passengers on board without prior knowledge of their destination quickly found imitators - particularly in the USA, where personalized surprise trips became a trend, as theTages-Anzeigernewspaper writes. The first counters for these special trips soon opened at European airports too.

And now blind bookings are experiencing a boom again - thanks to TikTok. Nobody knows exactly why. The Internet and people like things that are sometimes inexplicable.

The more options, the more expensive it gets

Here's how it works: On the booking page of your choice, you first enter your starting point, travel duration and time period. You can then often decide whether you would prefer to travel to the north, south or a central region.

With airlines, you usually find out your destination immediately after booking. Package providers, on the other hand, take a slightly different approach: After a rough narrowing down, the guest first receives an offer with price and services, but the actual destination is only revealed after payment has been confirmed.

Some even opt for a nostalgic approach and send the travel documents by post - often with a scratch card that reveals the destination. For the particularly adventurous, there is the option of a countdown where the destination is only revealed a few days before departure - perfect for a spectacular "travel reveal party" on TikTok.

On every platform, however, the more options you specify in advance, the more expensive it gets.

This is exactly where the price traps lurk. With the Zurich-based provider Travel Secret, the price increases with almost every click, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

Pricing is not very transparent

It's the same with Lufthansa. They advertise a 99-euro offer, but this only applies if you don't exclude any destinations. So if you don't fancy Pisa or Poznan, you'll pay 40 percent more. After that, there are just nine cities left in the "Simply worth seeing" category.

The pricing does not appear to be very transparent: the newspaper also reports that the price for removing a destination is sometimes 5 and sometimes 20 euros. Seat reservations and checked baggage cost extra - but there is no provision for rebooking or canceling.

So if you leave the choice of destination completely to chance, you save money.

This also raises the question: for whom is this offer actually worthwhile? Probably not so much for a family of five who want to go to the beach. With blind bookings, you have to be flexible and a bit adventurous.

There is no doubt that real bargains can be snapped up here. But if you add up all the additional costs at the end of the day, you might be disillusioned: The supposed surprise trip is more expensive than a conventional booking at a travel agency or on popular online portals - and may dampen your vacation mood.